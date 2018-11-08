Amazon named best Retailer of the Year at Trusted Reviews Awards 2018

Amazon has picked up our Reader’s Choice Award as Retailer of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Capturing the majority of the reader vote, Amazon beat off competition from the likes of Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Very, ao.com, Appliances Direct and allbeauty, who were also nominated for the gong.

The bookseller-turned-retail giant seems to be going from strength-to-strength, having grown particularly adept at working consumers into a frenzy on a regular basis.

Love it or hate it, Amazon Prime Day is now a fixture in the tech calendar, and the company has already spent weeks hyping up Black Friday 2018, which it’s likely to dominate once again.

Over 27,000 people voted in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, so congratulations to Amazon for being named Retailer of the Year.

This year’s Trusted Reviews Retailer of the Year Award was sponsored by PriceSpy.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past 12 months, from cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

