Best Toy Deals for December 2018: Last minute Christmas bargains

Thomas Deehan

Best Toy Deals: Are you playing around with the idea of grabbing some late toy deals before Christmas? You’ve come to the right place.

The idea of shopping for toys this close to the big day might be too hellish to contemplate. But you’ve still got time to place those last minute online orders – no hectic shopping centre visits required.

In fact, the online space is where you’re going to get the biggest and best bargains right now. Some of the UK’s top online toy retailers are offering some tasty deals.

Argos is well known for its toy deals. The famous retailer often runs 3 for 2 and 2 for £15 offers on its toy ranges. Even when it doesn’t, you can expect money off LEGO, NERF, Barbie, Marvel and a bunch of other major toy brands.

At this particular moment, Argos is offering a number of Barbie toys at half price, as well as 50% off Marvel Titan figures.

Uber-retailer Amazon is another safe bet for toy deals. Right now you’ll find huge savings on Sphero Star Wars toys.

We’ve also got some great deals from John Lewis and Smyths – two more trusted sources when shopping for toys here in the UK. John Lewis is offering some of its stocking-friendly play sets for half price.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Amazon Toy Deals

Amazon Toy Deals

Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids

Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.

Amazon

|

Save £5.02

|

Now £39.97

View Deal

Now £39.97

|

Save £5.02

|

Amazon

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit

Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock

Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.

Amazon

|

Save £20.85

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £20.85

|

Amazon

Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns

Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Amazon Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929

Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.

Amazon

|

Save £16

|

Now £43.99

View Deal

Now £43.99

|

Save £16

|

Amazon

LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set

For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.

Amazon

|

Save £10.02

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £10.02

|

Amazon

LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy

A chunky saving on this fire station play set, which includes a fire station, truck, helicopter, and six minifigures.

Amazon

|

Save £33.99

|

Now £63.73

View Deal

Now £63.73

|

Save £33.99

|

Amazon

LEGO 75209 Star Wars Han Solo’s Landspeeder Toy inc.l. inc.ludes Han Solo and Qi'ra Minifigures, Fun Playset for Kids

It’s no secret that the Solo film didn’t exactly set the box office alight, but a handy result of that is cheap Star Wars toys. This landspeeder includes two figures, spring-loaded shooters, and a Corellian Hound.

Amazon

|

Save £11

|

Now £24.91

View Deal

Now £24.91

|

Save £11

|

Amazon

Amazon Best Star Wars Deals

Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £79.19

View Deal

Now £79.19

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero

Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.

Amazon

|

Save £138.21

|

Now £82.43

View Deal

Now £82.43

|

Save £138.21

|

Amazon

Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.

Amazon

|

Save £80.00

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £80.00

|

Amazon

Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £70.41

|

Now £64.29

View Deal

Now £64.29

|

Save £70.41

|

Amazon

Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots

Sphero's Force Band is a Bluetooth-enabled wrist strap which lets you direct your Sphere robots around the home, instead of having to use an iOS or Android phone. It’s available to buy from Amazon on Black Friday with a discount bigger than Jabba the Hutt’s waistline.

Amazon

|

Save £69.09

|

Now £11.75

View Deal

Now £11.75

|

Save £69.09

|

Amazon

Argos Toy Deals

Argos Black Friday Toy Deals

Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone

Jump into the Star Wars universe with this amazing half price saving on an X Wing Revell Control Camera Drone – giving you plenty of fun for half the price.

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool

Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

Barbie Fiat Car and Doll

If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack

Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

50% off

|

Argos


Argos Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet

Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.

Argos

|

Was £23.99

|

Now £23.99

View Deal

Now £23.99

|

Was £23.99

|

Argos

LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set

A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.

Argos

|

Save £5

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £5

|

Argos

LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189

Rebels beware, the First Order is on its way with this insanely impressive LEGO set.

Argos

|

Save £27

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £27

|

Argos

LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty

Ninja's and pirates unite in this awesome LEGO set.

Argos

|

Save £25

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £25

|

Argos

LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina

The famous Star Wars cantina is represented here in cute LEGO style. You can almost hear the jaunty music…

Argos

|

Save £15

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £15

|

Argos

John Lewis Toy Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals

John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket

There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £39.20

View Deal

Now £39.20

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack

It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.

John Lewis

|

Save £30

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £30

|

John Lewis

Playmobil City Life Nursery School

The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £23.99

View Deal

Now £23.99

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black

Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.

John Lewis

|

Save 15%

|

Now £103.96

View Deal

Now £103.96

|

Save 15%

|

John Lewis


John Lewis Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle

This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.

John Lewis

|

Save £18

|

Now £84.99

View Deal

Now £84.99

|

Save £18

|

John Lewis

LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle

A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.

John Lewis

|

Save £14.40

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £14.40

|

John Lewis

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle

Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.

John Lewis

|

Save £12.99

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £12.99

|

John Lewis

LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle

This package includes a beautiful festive train set, and bundles in an extra track kit for free.

John Lewis

|

Save £15.97

|

Now £74.99

View Deal

Now £74.99

|

Save £15.97

|

John Lewis

Smyths Toy Deals

Smyths Black Friday Toys Deals

Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set

With the ability to hold up to 100 engines and be manipulated into several different designs, you'll be left wondering why your local train service doesn't run as well as the Thomas & Friends Super Station.

Smyths

|

Save £18

|

Now £79.99

View Deal

Now £79.99

|

Save £18

|

Smyths

Aerial Quadcopter Drone

For a cheap and cheerful drone this Christmas, you'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this throughout Black Friday.

Smyths

|

Save £5

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £5

|

Smyths

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash

Hot Wheels fans, you're in for a treat. Smyths has dropped a massive £35 off this Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset for Black Friday.

Smyths

|

Save £35

|

Now £64.99

View Deal

Now £64.99

|

Save £35

|

Smyths

Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)

The Hatchimals are one of this year's hot ticket items for Christmas, so don't let this fantastic £10 saving through Smyths pass you by.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths

Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls

With three dolls included in this playset, it's already a solid choice for any child, but with a £10 discount on top – it's a total no brainer.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths


Smyths Best LEGO Deals

LEGO City Police Station

No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.

Smyths

|

Save £22

|

Now £62.99

View Deal

Now £62.99

|

Save £22

|

Smyths

LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set

A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £10 saving to be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths

LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck

One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £40 off.

Smyths

|

Save £40

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Save £40

|

Smyths

LEGO 76111 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown

Includes the Batjet with working stud shooters, three minifigures (including both Batman and Batwoman), and baddie Brother eye to scrap with.

Smyths

|

Save £3

|

Now £26.99

View Deal

Now £26.99

|

Save £3

|

Smyths

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.