Best Toy Deals for December 2018: Last minute Christmas bargains

Best Toy Deals: Are you playing around with the idea of grabbing some late toy deals before Christmas? You’ve come to the right place.
The idea of shopping for toys this close to the big day might be too hellish to contemplate. But you’ve still got time to place those last minute online orders – no hectic shopping centre visits required.
In fact, the online space is where you’re going to get the biggest and best bargains right now. Some of the UK’s top online toy retailers are offering some tasty deals.
Argos is well known for its toy deals. The famous retailer often runs 3 for 2 and 2 for £15 offers on its toy ranges. Even when it doesn’t, you can expect money off LEGO, NERF, Barbie, Marvel and a bunch of other major toy brands.
Related: Best Lego sets 2018
At this particular moment, Argos is offering a number of Barbie toys at half price, as well as 50% off Marvel Titan figures.
Uber-retailer Amazon is another safe bet for toy deals. Right now you’ll find huge savings on Sphero Star Wars toys.
We’ve also got some great deals from John Lewis and Smyths – two more trusted sources when shopping for toys here in the UK. John Lewis is offering some of its stocking-friendly play sets for half price.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.
Amazon Toy Deals
Amazon Toy Deals
Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids
Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids
Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.
Amazon Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy
LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy
A chunky saving on this fire station play set, which includes a fire station, truck, helicopter, and six minifigures.
LEGO 75209 Star Wars Han Solo’s Landspeeder Toy inc.l. inc.ludes Han Solo and Qi'ra Minifigures, Fun Playset for Kids
LEGO 75209 Star Wars Han Solo’s Landspeeder Toy inc.l. inc.ludes Han Solo and Qi'ra Minifigures, Fun Playset for Kids
It’s no secret that the Solo film didn’t exactly set the box office alight, but a handy result of that is cheap Star Wars toys. This landspeeder includes two figures, spring-loaded shooters, and a Corellian Hound.
Amazon Best Star Wars Deals
Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.
Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots
Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots
Sphero's Force Band is a Bluetooth-enabled wrist strap which lets you direct your Sphere robots around the home, instead of having to use an iOS or Android phone. It’s available to buy from Amazon on Black Friday with a discount bigger than Jabba the Hutt’s waistline.
Argos Toy Deals
Argos Black Friday Toy Deals
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Jump into the Star Wars universe with this amazing half price saving on an X Wing Revell Control Camera Drone – giving you plenty of fun for half the price.
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.
Argos Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
Rebels beware, the First Order is on its way with this insanely impressive LEGO set.
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
Ninja's and pirates unite in this awesome LEGO set.
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina
The famous Star Wars cantina is represented here in cute LEGO style. You can almost hear the jaunty music…
John Lewis Toy Deals
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
This package includes a beautiful festive train set, and bundles in an extra track kit for free.
Smyths Toy Deals
Smyths Black Friday Toys Deals
Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set
Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set
With the ability to hold up to 100 engines and be manipulated into several different designs, you'll be left wondering why your local train service doesn't run as well as the Thomas & Friends Super Station.
Aerial Quadcopter Drone
Aerial Quadcopter Drone
For a cheap and cheerful drone this Christmas, you'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this throughout Black Friday.
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash
Hot Wheels fans, you're in for a treat. Smyths has dropped a massive £35 off this Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset for Black Friday.
Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)
Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)
The Hatchimals are one of this year's hot ticket items for Christmas, so don't let this fantastic £10 saving through Smyths pass you by.
Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls
Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls
With three dolls included in this playset, it's already a solid choice for any child, but with a £10 discount on top – it's a total no brainer.
Smyths Best LEGO Deals
LEGO City Police Station
LEGO City Police Station
No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £10 saving to be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price.
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £40 off.
LEGO 76111 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown
LEGO 76111 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown
Includes the Batjet with working stud shooters, three minifigures (including both Batman and Batwoman), and baddie Brother eye to scrap with.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
For more cracking deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.