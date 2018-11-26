This year’s Cyber Monday UK deals rush is on and we’ve just the best bargain around on Amazon, where you can currently save £175 on the high-end Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 electric toothbrush – but hurry, as this deal isn’t going to be around forever.
For today only, the Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 is down to just £55 – a huge discount of over 75% on its RRP. We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon.
Save £175 on an Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 electric toothbrush – Cyber Monday deal of the day
Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Black Connected Handle, 5 Modes Including Whitening and Gum Care, 4 Toothbrush Heads, 1 Plastic Travel Case
Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Black Connected Handle, 5 Modes Including Whitening and Gum Care, 4 Toothbrush Heads, 1 Plastic Travel Case
At over 75% off, this the cheapest this product has ever been on Amazon and is one of today's can't-miss Cyber Monday deals.
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads
This Oral-B electric toothbrush normally costs £100, but you can bag one for the Black Friday bargain price of just £35 today – a saving of £65.
If you don’t already own one, electric toothbrushes really are an indispensable bit of kit these days, and Oral-B makes some of the very best, coming highly recommended by dentists.
You can also bag the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 for just £45 – a 55% discount on its £100 RRP and £55 off. It features two dedicated brushing modes – one for your daily clean, and one for specialised gum care – and boasts up to 100% improved plaque removal. And at just £35, it’s practically in stocking filler territory.
Top 1000 Amazon review erRobinJ for one was impressed by the Pro 3 3000, writing that, “I’ve reviewed Braun/Oral-B toothbrushes here before. Having tried several other models, I always come back to them. For me, they do a better job of cleaning teeth than any of the others and my dentist agrees.”
You’ll need to act fast to save, though, as Amazon’s Black Friday Deals of the Day are only valid for the a limited time, so bag a bargain while you still can.
For more great offers like this, be sure to check out our best Amazon Black Friday deals roundup, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more.
