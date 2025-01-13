Best in Show CES 2025: Our favourite TVs, laptop and smart home tech

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases with Samsung, LG, Sony and many more showing off what they all have in store.

CES, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, is a massive showcase of products we’ll see on shelves in 2024 along with concepts and ideas that are a little further away.

This is our look at our favourite new launches from CES 2025, all chosen by our team of experts. Below you’ll find everything from stunning TVs, computing tech, powerful gaming hardware and more.

Narwal Flow

The Narwal Flow Series is a seriously powerful bit of kit packed with the company’s latest cleaning tech including the FlowWash mopping system and EdgeReach technology.

The Flow has a track-mop design with two tanks, one for clean water and one to hold dirty water. This system removes dirt from the floor, preventing contamination by dragging dirty mop pads around. Pretty clever, we must say.

EdgeReach then lets the mop slide out from the robot’s body and get up close and personal with the sides of your room. It’ll launch later in 2025, with prices to be revealed closer to that launch date.

EcoFlow OASIS Smart Home Energy Management System

The EcoFlow Oasis is a clever smart home monitoring system that uses AI to try and make keeping track of your energy easier. For instance, if the system – and the accompanying virtual assistant – senses there’s incoming tricky weather, it’ll make sure any battery packs are fully charged. It can also ensure you’re using energy efficiently, and create automations from natural language queries.

SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K20+ Pro

This mini robot vacuum cleaner is designed to clean your house and squeeze into areas that larger models simply can’t fit. There’s far more to the SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K20+ Pro than that, though.

Thanks to a clever movable docking station, this robot can essentially ‘multitask’. It can hold items up to 8kg in weight and move them around, patrol your home (if you add a security camera) and purify the air. It all looks seriously futuristic.

Lymow One

If you’ve got a large lawn that needs some attention, the Lymow One certainly has a lot going for it. Not only does it look seriously cool in black and silver, it can avoid large obstacles on a lawn by ‘jumping’ over. That sounds impressive on paper, but it’s even more impressive in an actual demo.

There’s a two-blade cutting system inside, the ability to mulch and it can cut 1.73 acres per day.

Govee Gaming Pixel Light

Ai is everywhere in 2025, and now it;’s even on a light. This seriously charming light can show weather updates, play retro 8-bit music and display AI-generated images. As the name suggests, the Gaming Pixel Light has a very gamer-focussed design that’ll fit perfectly into an existing console or PC setup.

SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro

Even if it’s a little more conventional than SwitchBot’s other entry on our list, the Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro still looks impressive. It has an extendable side brush and extendable cleaning roller for better edge performance, improved suction power over the S10 and a docking station that can autofill and drain itself.

Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum

Dreame first showcased its ProLeap system last year, and we’ve now got the first product that’ll utilise it – the X50 Ultra.

ProLeap uses retractable legs that lift the chassis of the machine, and allow it to climb over small steps up to 6cm high. There’s an extendable mop too, AI obstacle avoidance and powerful suction.

Xreal One Series

Smart glasses that put a massive screen in front of your eyeballs are often rubbish, however the Xreal One Series, especially the Pro model, is anything big. Plug the USB-C cable into a Steam Deck, MacBook Pro or any other output device and you get a huge 120Hz display to enjoy on the go.

There’s sound from Bose, a design that isn’t too garish and an X1 chip that keeps everything running smoothly.

Speediance Velonix Smart Exercise Bike

Even though the Peloton-infused home workout craze has softened somewhat since the days of lockdown, the Speediance Velonix Smart Exercise Bike shows that there’s plenty of life still left in this industry, and for those with a home gym or for those who lack a proper gym in their local area, this is exactly the type of device you’d want to have on hand.

To keep you motivated as you cycle, you can dive into live classes with people from around the world, or if you fancy a bit of low-impact exercise to accompany a cheeky binge-watch, you can stream content from the likes of HBO, YouTube and more. Plus, thanks to support for most mainline wearables from Apple, Samsung and Garmin, you can keep better tabs on your performance and see how you’re improving.

Reolink Altas Wireless Security System

Announced before CES but with a notable presence at the show nevertheless, Reolink’s Atlas security system offers continuous 2K recording from two cameras, a couple of solar panels and a hub to tie everything together.

Those two cameras pack 20,000mAh batteries for a week of constant recording and ColorX tech for full-colour night vision.

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot X8 Pro Omni

Another standout robot vacuum cleaner from the show. The X8 Pro Omni is a powerful machine, with impressive suction power, AI-assisted navigation and an anti-tangle brush. Edge cleaning is key on many of these new robo vacs, and the Omni has upgraded sensors to clean areas previously inaccessible.

It can even clean its own mopping pads while it’s cleaning your house. Clever.

Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300

Aqara is no stranger to the smart home market, but with the Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, it’s the perfect example of a product that does one thing but does it well. Thanks to its use of both mmWave and PIR detection, the FP300 is able to lessen the number of false-triggers usually caused by inefficient sensors, and thanks to its wireless capabilities, you can place the device wherever you see fit.

As an added bonus, the FP300 is compatible with Matter, so you can seamlessly weave the device with your existing smart home set-up.

Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus

If you’ve ever found it hard to control all your smart devices via their separate apps and switches, this smart hub from Aqara should offer a very solution.

Powered by the wiring from a light switch, the Panel Hub S1 Plus boasts a sharp 6.9-inch along with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and a customisable home screen that gives quick access to connected, lights, thermostats and more.

Eureka J15 Max Ultra

The J15 Max Ultra is a seriously tech-fllled robo vac that, unlike much of the competition, can comfortably wash up wet spills thanks to a combination of its mopping pads and an infrared vision system.

While you might not necessarily have lots of wet puddles around your home, this would be ideal for mopping up pet accidents when you’re out.

XGIMI Ascend

XGIMI describes the Ascend as the ‘ultimate home theatre system’ and after seeing it at CES 2025, that doesn’t sound like hyperbole. The idea here is to combine many elements into one ‘small’ package ensuring the projector setup doesn’t dominate the room.

You’e got a 100-inch display that, when not needed, can lower itself and be hidden away inside the soundbar portion of the Ascend. The screen can also be lifted partially, so ambient content can be displayed like a crackling fireplace.

The Ascend is designed to be paired with the brand’s Aura 2 projector – a bundle of the two will be likely – and could end up being the utimate solution for those who don’t want to sacrifice screen space, but just don’t have the space.

Shokz OpenFit 2

We were impressed with the original OpenFit buds when we reviewed them in 2023, and this updated model looks to be a notable improvement for the bone conducting headphones.

Big upgrades include better sound quality – an issue many had with the first pair – and longer battery life, along with supposedly less sound leakage and more of a focus on bass.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Platform

We’ve been very impressed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series of chips so far, with both the Elite and Plus models giving laptops epic endurance and strong performance – plus a load of AI goodies.

The latest addition to the line is designed to power more affordable machines, meaning laptops costing around $600-700 will begin to benefit from Microsoft’s CoPilot+ AI features soon. This chip will be massive in ensuring those who don’t spend $1000+ on a laptop are still getting many of the best new features.

Sylvox Cinema Pro 110″ Helio Outdoor TV

Ok, it might cost a dollar under $60,000 but this mammoth outdoor TV from Sylvox is a stunner when seen in person.

It’s waterproof, packs in a soundbar that can get seriously loud and produces a brilliantly bright picture from the Mini LED panel that should be viewable in all sorts of outdoor conditions. There’s also 4K, HDR and 120Hz refresh rate for some intense outdoor gaming.

Dreo PolyFan 707S

This fan might look fairly standard, but it hides a very clever secret. The 707S has something called Dynamic Wind Motion Technology and this can change the airflow coming from the fan depending on where a subject is standing and if they’re moving.

It’s clever, and it works as advertised, adjusting the rate of airflow as we moved around the demo unit.

Hisense L9Q

Hisense has had a massive CES with several exciting new products announced. One such release is the L9Q, the latest version of the brand’s laser TV. The headline upgrade is the new 150-inch size, up from 120-inch, but there’s an Atmos speaker onboard too.

Sort of a combination of an ultra-short-throw projector and a standard TV, a laser TV can produce a very large image and this model includes Google TV and a tuner for TV channels too.

Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV

Hisense has said the 136MX is the first consumer-ready Micro LED TV. We’ve been excited about this tech for a while as it should offer a strong OLED alternative and the features here look fantastic. Hisense claims the set can hit 10,000 nits of brightness and hit wide colour gamuts, although it has yet to confirm a price.

Hisense Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator

High-end, tech-packed fridges are wonderful creations, and this massive option from Hisense should be on the shopping lists of anyone looking to modernise their kitchen.

This model has a large screen on the outside for steaming and keeping an eye on recipes, an ice and water dispenser and a customisable interior with loads of space.

Hisense LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo

This dinky washer-dryer could be a perfect choice for smaller homes. It uses micro-bubbles to remove stains, steam sanitation for delicate fabrics and does everything while being very quiet. It’s look svelte too, with an almost retro look.

Valerion VisionMaster Max

After raising huge amounts of cash on Kickstarter, Valerion has finally launched its first seriously tempting features we can’t wait to get our hands on for an extended period. This model has 3000 lumens of brightness and can produce an image up to 300 inches.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra

Another AI gadget now, this time it’s a pool cleaner. The AquaSense 2 Ultra combines cameras, infrared and ultrasonic sensors to visualise the entire pool and ensure cleaning is precise and any obstacles are avoided. Once the cleaning is done, or the machine’s battery is about to die, the Ultra can park above the water surface to make it easy to retrieve.

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Mac Docking Station

This handy docking station is a highly efficient way to keep your desk tidy, packing support for 4K/60 output and a very welcome 100w capable USB-C port. An LED provides status information on whatever is plugged in and the design is very sleek, and surprisingly compact considering what’s on offer.

TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra

TCL’s Smart Lock D1 Ultra is far more than a standard smart lock, as it also includes a screen that turns it into a combination of a security camera, doorbell and digital display. Simply whack it on your door, and the D1 Ultra becomes a complete solution.

There’s a touch pad on the outside for code input, fingerprint scanner, front high-res camera and a doorbell button.

Timekettle W4 Pro

Breaching the language barrier will always be a key part of business in the modern world and the Timekettle W4 Pro headphones are poised to offer an easy-to-use solution. When engaging in a conversation with someone who speaks a different language to your own, simply wear one of the earbuds and give the remaining one to the other person, and Timekettle will translate everything in real-time.

There’s support for 40 languages including German, Spanish and Japanese, and the Timekettle W4 Pro even use AI to draft up helpful summaries at the end of a conversation so you can always go back and check on anything you might have missed in the moment.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook

While HP’s consumer-focussed laptops often get most of the headlines, this EliteBook model is one of the slickest business laptops around. The matte black finish is gorgeous and it looks so much nicer than much of the competition.

Beyond the standout design, there’s plenty of power here as Intel’s Core Ultra (Series 2) chips provide the grunt and enable a bevvy of CoPilot+ features. The 2.8K OLED display is a stunner, too.

Think Academy ThinkPal Tablet

The clever tablet, aimed at kids, isn’t about binging content on Netflix – it’s focused on education. The slate comes preloaded with various educational tools suitable for a range of ages that’ll be updated over time with a subscription service plus several interesting AI features, one of which can help solve difficult math equations.

Nvidia RTX 5090

Nvidia has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years, but in its new RTX 5090 graphics card, the company is about to hit a whole new stratosphere. The 5090 provides a near unheard of 3,352 AI TOPS which, according to Nvidia, should allow it to generate NPCs that “perceive, plan and act like human players.”

Ray tracing is also set for a massive upgrade as the 5090 can render these graphics at double the speed of the previous-gen RTX 4090. All of this speaks to a whole new generation of PC gaming.

Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

While there is a Windows version of the Lenovo Legion Go S, it’s the alternative boasting SteamOS that has us excited. While the cumbersome design of the Steam Deck left a few things to be desired, its ace-in-the-hole was undoubtedly the streamlined nature of SteamOS, elevating the experience of playing triple-A games on the go.

Now that the Legion Go S can benefit from that same operating system, all whilst boasting a larger display than the Steam Deck and a more compact (albeit weightier) frame, Lenovo’s new handheld gaming PC could end up going for the crown in 2025.

Asus Zenbook Air 14

Last year’s Asus Zenbook S 16 claimed our award for the best laptop of 2024, so there were fairly high expectations at this year’s CES and thankfully, the Asus Zenbook Air 14 did not disappoint.

This is a laptop that is so unbelievably light (at just 980g) that you’d be forgiven for thinking something was missing, but it just speaks to the triumph of engineering on show here. Throw in a gorgeous OLED display and a super speedy Snapdragon X Elite chipset and it isn’t hard to imagine Asus being onto another winner for 2025.

Samsung The Frame Pro

Samsung’s The Frame range has long been a beautiful alternative to the typical grey boxes that steal the focus of our living rooms but in The Frame Pro, Samsung is going one step further to bring greater quality and functionality to its design-forward TV.

The Frame Pro sees a jump to Neo QLED which should offer the greatest contrast across the board, and the newly made NQ4 Gen3 AI processor is ready to offer up AI-powered features such as Click to Search for when you want to learn more about an actor onscreen. Samsung’s Wireless One Connect is now also being included with The Frame Pro, giving you wireless capability right out of the box.

LG Signature Microwave w/ Air Fry 27-inch HD

However you feel about your current microwave, there’s a good chance that it looks positively ancient compared to the LG Signature Microwave w/ Air Fry 27-inch HD. On top of having all the standard cooking credentials that you’d expect, this thing is a full on hub for recipes, entertainment and even content creation.

This is all down to the 27-inch HD screen that sits on the front of the microwave, letting you access Spotify, surf the web and more while you wait. Thanks to cameras on the microwave’s interior, you can even record footage of your food being cooked, making it a handy device for any food or nutrition based content creators.

Withings Omnia

While still in the concept stages, the Withings Omnia does feel like the natural step forward in the company’s wide-range of health and wellness products. This digital mirror utilises sensors at its base to measure your weight, cardiovascular health and more, before showcasing your metrics on the mirror directly in front of you.

Withings’ previous smart scales, like the Body Scan, have already attempted to offer something similar by being a starting point for your day from which you can track your progress, but the Withings Omnia just feels far more elegant, and it’ll be fascinating to see if it ever reaches the consumer stage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro

As more AI-driven, NPU powered Windows laptops hit the scene, it feels as though these devices are finally catching up to the lead that Apple has carved out with its M-series chips, and in that regard the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro could end up being a frontrunner.

With Intel Core Ultra chipsets under the hood (depending on which model you go for), the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro can make use of Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, alongside AI-driven photo editing which could make creative projects on the go a total breeze.

Garmin Instinct 3

For the folks who weren’t interested in fitness tracking and simply wanted a great outdoor watch to accompany them on long hikes, the Garmin Instinct range has always been a great option and now the Garmin Instinct 3 has just taken things to a whole new level.

There are two big upgrades here depending on which model you go for. The flagship model now totes a gorgeous AMOLED display that’s easier to read in more dimly lit environments, while the Solar version, by way of using the familiar low-power screen of old, is able to get five times the battery life of the Instinct 2 Solar. That’s impressive.

LG G5

LG’s latest flagship dazzles with its incredibly bright performance thanks to its new 4-stack OLED panel. The gaming specs have been given a boost, an there looks to be some useful AI features that look to make it easier for the viewer to use the TV rather than harder.

Panasonic Z95B

The new Z95B perhaps looks even brighter than the LG G5 as it also features the new 4-stack OLED technology, but also has Panasonic’s new cooling system to get rid of heat and hit peak brightness highs more often. There’s more than just the improvement in picture that interests with the Panasonic, with the bulky sound system replaced with a new built-in version that makes the Z95B much more stylish than previous flagship OLEDs.

Yaber KX300S

The Yaber KS300S is the company’s latest effort at dominating the ultra short-throw market. It’s a conveniently small and relatively light projector capable of a big image up to 100-inches), and for a price that’s far more affordable than an 100-inch TV costs.

Technics AZ100

Technics starts off its 60th year in style with the AZ100 true wireless. After slowly getting up to speed in the true wireless market, the AZ100 feels like the brand has taken off with excellent noise-cancelling, a more comfortable design, a warm but balanced sound and class-leading call quality.

LG StanbyMe 2

There’s no denying that the intended audience for the LG StanbyMe 2 is a niche one, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the coolest TVs we’ve seen from CES 2025. A follow-up to LG’s viral portable television, the LG StanbyMe 2 now boasts a more detail rich 1440p resolution, alongside a plethora of new accessories that make it more suitable for travel, including a folio-style case.

Razer Blade 16 2025

There are so many things to love about the Razer Blade 16 2025 that it’s hard to know where to start. Its headline feature will no doubt be that it’s sporting the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card, which will lead to some truly next-gen graphical innovation, but it’s the laptop’s frame that will draw you in.

This thing is the thinnest gaming laptop that Razer has ever put out, scaling down to just 0.59-inches at its slimmest point. Needless to say, this is one laptop that we cannot wait to put to the test.

Samsung S95F

Another bright OLED TV that comes with Samsung’s 2nd-gen anti-glare feature that offers better black levels than the previous model. The AI features are genuinely interesting on this TV as Samsung looks to place its devices at the forefront of this new interest in AI-powered devices.

Samsung Premiere 5

A portable projector that can be configured to beam an image onto a wall (naturally) or to have beam it to the surface it’s on. It also supports touch interaction, with its sensor able to swipe, pinch, and touch the interface. A very cool device.

Anker PowerBank (25K 165W, Built-in and retractable cables)

There isn’t a single person in the Trusted Reviews office (so far as we’re aware) who doesn’t carry an emergency power bank with them, just in case. That’s probably the same case for much of our readership, but now Anker has unveiled arguably the one powerbank to rule them all.

This 25,000mAh behemoth has enough power in the tank to charge an iPhone up to four times, and bring certain MacBooks back to full health. Plus, with 165W wired charging (via a retractable cable no less), you won’t be waiting around for long either.