Black Friday Surface Pro deals: Our guide to picking Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Surface Laptops for less right now.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2-in-1s are hybrid devices that combine the best of tablets and laptops, with state of the art touchscreens, fantastic processing power, detachable keyboard docks, and sleek, minimal designs.

And if you’re looking to get in on the action, we’ve got the best deals on the latest Surface Pro right here, alongside offers on older models. We’ve recently got hold of review samples of the recently announced Surface Pro 6 and will be posting our review of this next week.

If you need something a bit more traditional, there’s the Surface Laptop and the recently-announced Surface Laptop 2, our review of which we’ll be posting shortly.

There are still deals to be had on the powerful Surface Book as well as the all-in-one Surface Studio. On November 15, Microsoft will release the new Surface Studio 2, so check back here then if you want the best deals on this, in the run up to Black Friday 2018.

Microsoft’s Surface range offers a lot. They generally boast great screens, solid performance and battery life that’s a cut above the usual standard. They’re also generally very easy on the eye and pleasant to type on. One thing that the Surface devices rarely are is cheap – here’s where Black Friday and Cyber Monday come in.

While we’re not privy to any details on deals, we’d very much expect to see bundles on Surface Pros which include the Type Cover keyboard dock and possibly the Surface Pen stylus, too. These are not always included with the Surface Pro tablets, and can cost an extra £100-£125 and £100 each on top of what you’re already paying for the Surface Pro. For this reason, even if you don’t see any discounts applied to the price of any Surface Pros themselves on Black Friday, if you see any bundles where the keyboard dock and pen are included, that’s a deal worth snapping up. Surface Laptops are typically priced a cut above most laptops, so any discount on these should be grabbed without hesitation. If you can’t wait for Black Friday and need a new Surface device now, here’s the best deals currently available:

Surface Pro Deals Live Right Now

The Surface Pro 5, or ‘new Surface Pro’ as Microsoft is pitching it, is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop tablet, combining good performance with great battery life and stylus support. One of our main gripes when we reviewed it last year was its price – so if you can pick one up on the cheap, that’s a good deal, right?

The best deal we’ve seen for the entry-level Surface Pro 5 (FJX-00002) actually comes from Microsoft’s own store The Surface Pro with an Intel Core m3-7Y30 processor, 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM is currently on sale for £599, about £150 down from the usual price. A Type Cover keyboard dock, which usually costs £125, is also included, so this bundle saves you roughly £275.

BUY NOW: Surface Pro 5, Intel Core m3, 128GB, Type Cover keyboard dock bundle, save £275.

If you want a more powerful Surface Pro 5, Amazon is currently selling the version with the more faster Core i5-7300U processor and 256GB of storage for £914.

BUY NOW: Surface Pro 5, Intel Core i5, 256GB, save £334.

This deal doesn’t come with the Type Cover keyboard dock (£125) or Surface Pen stylus (£100) included, but you can pick up all three in a bundle for £1094.15, which sees you saving an additional £45, on top of the £334 you’re already saving by picking up that cheaper Surface Pro 5.

BUY NOW: Surface Pro 5, Intel Core i5, 256GB, Type Cover keyboard dock and Surface Pen stylus bundle, save £379.

Surface Laptop Deals Live Right Now

The more mundane Surface Laptop was brand new in 2017, and with the Surface Laptop 2 out now, stock is scarce. Still, it’s a decent laptop with a high quality 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 display, one of the best keyboards and touchpads we’ve seen on any laptop and decent speakers.

For reference, the standard price for a Microsoft Surface Laptop with a Core m3 128GB and 4GB of RAM is £649, while the Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD Surface Laptop is £979, with the top end i7, 8GB, 256GB model costing £1549.

Few places are selling the entry-level Surface Laptop right now, but we’ve tracked it down on AO, which is still selling the Core m3-7Y30-powered versions at the standard price of £649.

BUY NOW: Surface Laptop, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD.

Amazon’s currently selling the Intel Core i5-7200U, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD version of the Surface Laptop for £899. Not a huge saving admittedly, but better than nothing.

You can also pick up a higher specced Surface Laptop with the Intel Core i7-7200U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for £1147.19, which is a huge saving.

BUY NOW: Surface Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, save £401.81.

If you want even more firepower, you can pick up the top-end Surface Laptop with the same Core i7 CPU, with double the memory and storage for £1819.99, down from the usual price of £2149.

BUY NOW: Surface Laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, save £329.01.

Found any better Surface deals? Let us know on Twitter @trustedreviews