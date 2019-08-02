It’s time to get down to business, and that means studying. Finally hit the brunt of A Levels, diving into your undergrad, or has academia well and truly got its claws into you with a PhD on the cards? Wherever your studies are taking you, and in whatever subject area, a decent laptop is an essential as you bust your way through last minute readings and late night study cramming.
It goes without saying what you’re studying largely influences the type of laptop you’d need to compliment your studies. Budget is another massive element to factor into the laptop you choose, with laptops costing anywhere from a couple of hundred pounds to well over the one grand mark. Luckily for you we’ve split our laptop deals into a number of price brackets: laptops under £300, between £300 and £700, and £700 and over.
And what about how your study equates into the laptop debacle? For creatives, you’ll need a laptop that can keep up. A powerful processor is essential for a speedy performance and being able to cope with opening and switching between large programmes like Adobe’s suite of creative software.
Portability might be something that is an essential for students, especially if you’re part time or largely doing your studies online. You may therefore be after a more hybrid type design, offering all the capabilities of a laptop with the option to handle as a tablet. This is another element for creatives to consider, with the tactile nature of a tablet making it easier for illustrators and the like.
For those diving into more traditional academia, a cheap laptop that can smoothly run word processing software might be all you need, with enough RAM to easily see you through online research and maybe the odd Netflix binge on the side when taking those much needed breaks.
Best Student Laptop Deals Under £300
Acer Chromebook 514 Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 32GB eMMC SSD 14in Laptop Silver
Chromebooks are a brilliant option for students who only require word processing programmes and fast internet browsing, made even better with this great discount from Very.
Dell Chromebook 11 3000 11.6 Inch HD LED-Backlit Laptop - (Black) Intel Celeron N3060, 4 GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC, Chrome OS
On a super tight budget for this school year? No problem, this Amazon's slick deal on a Dell Chromebook is just the ticket.
ASUS X540NA 15.6 Inch Laptop - (Chocolate Black) (Intel Pentium N4200, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, Windows 10)
Who said that Windows laptops have to be expensive? Bag yourself this brand new Asus X540NA for well under £300 while stocks last.
Best Student Laptop Deals Between £300-£700
Dell Inspiron 14 7486 Chromebook, Intel i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 14" Full HD, Grey
With a massive saving of over £100 to be had here, John Lewis' superb deal on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook is not to be missed.
Microsoft Surface Go, Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 10” PixelSense Display, Platinum
For portability, there are few laptop/tablet hybrids better than the Microsoft Surface Go. Plus, ordering through John Lewis gets you a two-year warranty out of the gate.
HP 14-ck0501sa 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Silver
Packing an Intel Core i7 processor and a hefty 256GB SSD, this HP laptop is ready to do business. Down from £849, this offer from Currys PC World is an absolute steal.
Best Student Laptop Deals Over £700
HP ENVY 13 13-aq0000na Laptop, Intel i5 Processor, 8GB, 256GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Natural Silver
Running on a slick 8GB of RAM, the HP Envy 13 runs like dream, and with a 13.3-inch Full HD screen in tow, it's the perfect device for those quick study breaks on Netflix.
Huawei MateBook 13-Inch Laptop with 2K FullView Screen
A good price on this stylish, compact and
capable 13-incher with a 2K screen.
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 128GB) – Silver
Apple finally changed things up with the
MacBook Air, adding a Retina Display and TouchID fingerprint scanner, while you
still get excellent all-day battery life.
Acer Nitro 5
Can’t take your ninja gaming rig with you
to uni? This is one of the most affordable modern gaming laptops around, yet
it’s capable of playing all your most demanding PC games at full whack.
