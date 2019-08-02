It’s time to get down to business, and that means studying. Finally hit the brunt of A Levels, diving into your undergrad, or has academia well and truly got its claws into you with a PhD on the cards? Wherever your studies are taking you, and in whatever subject area, a decent laptop is an essential as you bust your way through last minute readings and late night study cramming.

It goes without saying what you’re studying largely influences the type of laptop you’d need to compliment your studies. Budget is another massive element to factor into the laptop you choose, with laptops costing anywhere from a couple of hundred pounds to well over the one grand mark. Luckily for you we’ve split our laptop deals into a number of price brackets: laptops under £300, between £300 and £700, and £700 and over.

And what about how your study equates into the laptop debacle? For creatives, you’ll need a laptop that can keep up. A powerful processor is essential for a speedy performance and being able to cope with opening and switching between large programmes like Adobe’s suite of creative software.

Portability might be something that is an essential for students, especially if you’re part time or largely doing your studies online. You may therefore be after a more hybrid type design, offering all the capabilities of a laptop with the option to handle as a tablet. This is another element for creatives to consider, with the tactile nature of a tablet making it easier for illustrators and the like.

For those diving into more traditional academia, a cheap laptop that can smoothly run word processing software might be all you need, with enough RAM to easily see you through online research and maybe the odd Netflix binge on the side when taking those much needed breaks.

Jump to:

Student Laptop Deals Under £300 | Student Laptop Deals Between £300-£700 | Student Laptop Deals Over £700

Best Student Laptop Deals Under £300

(Back to top)

Best Student Laptop Deals Between £300-£700

(Back to top)

Best Student Laptop Deals Over £700

(Back to top)

Want more deals from Trusted Reviews? Give these a spin:

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More