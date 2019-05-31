Best SONOS and Soundbar Deals for Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

In the age of flatscreen TVs, while picture quality has gotten better, sound quality has suffered. Prime Day 2019 is a chance to rectify that by purchasing a new soundbar, or perhaps replacing an old one. Follow our deals and we’ll guide you to the best options available.

If you’re a film fan or a lover of TV and you’re still listening through your TV’s speakers, you are missing out. TVs have become prettier and thinner since the days of boxy CRT TVs, but sound as suffered with less space for audio components. If you don’t have a soundbar or speaker system, then you’re missing out on the space, depth and bass that makes for a richer and more immersive experience.

And there are plenty of options available to improve your TV sound. You could opt for a neat one-box solution that sits under your TV. Perhaps a soundbar that comes with built-in smart features such as Alexa or Google Assistant? Or if you’re looking to avoid the clutter of trailing speaker cables around the room, why not have a gander at a wireless soundbar and sub combination?

Whether it’s premium soundbars that have been discounted or tasty budget offerings that have become even more affordable, we’ll be updating this hub as Prime Day hoves into view with the best deals available.

What is a soundbar? | How do Sonos speakers work? | Can you connect Sonos Beam to Sonos One?

What You Need to Know About Soundbars and Sonos

What is a soundbar?

A soundbar is a compact speaker system that can sit either in front of your TV or beneath it if the TV is wall-mounted. With TVs abandoning bulk for slimness, audio components have been sacrificed and quality has dropped. This is where soundbars fit in. They can do the job your TV struggles to do, producing a stereo sound experience for that bigger, more immersive sound.

Some soundbars come with an additional subwoofer, adding extra bass to the performance, or even rear speakers for sounds from behind. Other more expensive and bigger soundbars come with all sorts of technology that allows them to produce a convincing three-dimensional sound.

How do Sonos speakers work?

The Sonos system aims to be a simple plug and play affair. It works by connecting to your home Wi-Fi network, which in turn allows it to create its own dedicated and secure wireless mesh on top of that called Sonosnet. This, according to Sonos, ensures a more robust and stable connection. Up to 32 speakers can be connected in a home configuration.

Set-up is done through the Sonos Controller app. The app walks the user through synchronising the speaker to the app and adding it to the network. Once done, the app also allows the user to control operation of the speakers from audio playback, to the assignment of speakers to a room and choosing which music streaming service to play music from.

You can stream different songs to speakers in different rooms, group a number of speakers in some rooms to play the same song in sync or play one track to all the available speakers.

Can you connect Sonos beam to Sonos One?

Yes. All Sonos speakers are designed to work together, so you can connect a Sonos Beam to a Sonos One speaker (or a pair) if you wish. Place the speaker where you want it, open the Controller App and tap ‘More’, followed by ‘Settings’ and then ‘Room Settings’.

Select the room where the speakers are, tap ‘Add Surrounds’ and it’ll ask you to add a left and/or right speaker to the Sonos Beam. It may take a minute to register but once done, you’d have added a Sonos One wireless speaker to a Sonos Beam.

