Best Smartphone Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

Amazon’s sales bonanza – Prime Day 2019 – is almost upon us, and there are already some great deals available for the best smartphones around. Here’s a quick round-up of the best.

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, this year’s Amazon Prime Day might just be the ideal time to do so.

We would recommend thinking about which features are your priority first of all. If you stream a lot of videos on the go, then you should take both screen quality and battery life into consideration before you buy, whereas if you love taking pictures then you should probably take a close look at the cameras. Fortunately, our reviews give you in-depth insights for these qualities and more.

As with any big purchase, price is a limiting factor when you’re choosing a smartphone. You’ll have to decide how much you’re willing to spend to get the features you want. There are some fantastic mid-range phones that have been released recently, so you can definitely pick out a great option for less than £400 — but if money is no object, why not treat yourself to a high performing phone that can do everything you’d ever want?

We will update this page regularly in the run up to and during Amazon Prime Day. Remember to bookmark this page and check back with us for all the best smartphone deals.

Best Amazon Smartphone Deals

Here are the best smartphone deals we’ve found on Amazon recently.

Smartphone deals at other retailers

If nothing on Amazon suits your budget, it could still be worth checking out other retailers.

What is the best smartphone in 2019?

The No. 1 smartphone on our list is the Huawei P30 Pro, which has the best camera we’ve yet tested and a behemoth of a battery to boot; but if the screen is your priority, we’d recommend the pin-sharp display of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. If both of those options are a bit too pricey, we recommend the Xiaomi Mi 9 for its outstanding value for money.

What is the best cheap smartphone?

We’ve also taken a look at the best cheap smartphones for you. Top of our list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which performs very well, has a big battery and a great screen for a modest price (but no NFC is an irritating compromise). We also recommend the Moto G7 Plus for its combination of cameras, software, and value: it’s the best phone you’ll get for under £300, so if the price falls any further then it’s a no-brainer for bargain hunters.

What smartphone deals can you expect?

Based on recent launch patterns, there are a couple of smartphones which are candidates for a sharp knockdown in price. This includes the Google Pixel 3, following the launch of its cheaper Pixel 3a little brother, and the OnePlus 6T, which we expect to tumble in price now the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have hit the shelves. But keep checking this page because there’s always a surprise or two on the day!

What is Amazon Prime day?

Amazon Prime Day is a day of deals on Amazon comparable to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It’s one of the best days of the year to grab a great deal, yet there’s not a set day for it each year, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews as we break the news.

