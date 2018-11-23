Black Friday serves up some of the very best headphone deals around, and you won’t find many better than this £90 price slash on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition wireless headphones.
It’s no great secret that Sennheiser makes high-quality audio gear, and one of the first real Black Friday UK deals to break cover see its HD 4.50 wireless Sennheiser Black Friday deal price slashes wireless headphones by £90 cans discounted to just £90.
That’s a simply phenomenal 50% price cut and a total saving of £90 – the RRP is £180, for reference. We’ve price checked this deal, too, and Amazon’s previous low price was approximately £150 in August, so this is certified as Black Friday fresh.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black
Save £90 on these premium Sennheiser wireless headphones with ANC – 50% off for Black Friday only
We’ve always held Sennheiser headphones in high regard, and these particular wireless cans enjoy a 4/5 star cumulative review score on Amazon, with Verified Reviewer Howard commenting: “I really enjoy listening to music through these headphones, the sound has depth and quality. They also block out all the background noise that can sometimes affect your enjoyment.”
These Special Edition cans come with an Amazon exclusive Matte Black finish and feature Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), aptX technology, and a battery life of up to 19 hours – plus a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.
The ultra-comfortable ear cups feature controls for track and volume changing, too, making these perfect for audio buffs, commuters and anyone who wants to gain a new appreciation of their music.
For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deals guide, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more.
