PS4 Black Friday Deals – All the best deals and discounts live right now

PS4 Black Friday Deals: Sony’s latest console will be receiving several massive discounts throughout Black Friday, and we’re here to document the very best of the bunch.

PS4 Black Friday 2018

Sony has long enjoyed domination over the current console generation, thanks in part to a consistent bevy of exclusives and a slow start for the Xbox One, but things are looking likely to change. Overall sales for Microsoft’s own Xbox One are rapidly increasing and the ball is now in Sony’s court.

All of the major UK retailers have been pushing out some incredibly competitive Xbox One deals, and Sony has begun to retaliate with even better value for money with this year’s Black Friday deals. Looking back at last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s plenty of inspiration as to what might be on offer in just a few weeks.

Related: Where to find the best Black Friday Deals

PS4 Black Friday Deals Live Now

Some retailers have started the race early this year, unveiling some amazing PS4 deals to grab our attention before the Black Friday event. Take a look below to see some of the price drops that can be had right now.

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Best PS4 Deals – Argos

Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Best PS4 Game Deals

More Black Friday content