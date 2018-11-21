PS4 Black Friday Deals – All the best deals and discounts live right now

PS4 Black Friday Deals: Sony’s latest console will be receiving several massive discounts throughout Black Friday, and we’re here to document the very best of the bunch.
PS4 Black Friday 2018
Sony has long enjoyed domination over the current console generation, thanks in part to a consistent bevy of exclusives and a slow start for the Xbox One, but things are looking likely to change. Overall sales for Microsoft’s own Xbox One are rapidly increasing and the ball is now in Sony’s court.
All of the major UK retailers have been pushing out some incredibly competitive Xbox One deals, and Sony has begun to retaliate with even better value for money with this year’s Black Friday deals. Looking back at last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s plenty of inspiration as to what might be on offer in just a few weeks.
Related: Where to find the best Black Friday Deals
Best PSVR Black Friday Deal
PlayStation VR Starter Pack with PlayStation Camera + PSVR Worlds + Astro Bot
PlayStation VR Starter Pack with PlayStation Camera + PSVR Worlds + Astro Bot
This is the cheapest bundle we've seen yet for PlayStation VR this year, saving you over £100 with all the bundle's contents.
Firewall Zero Hour and Aim Controller (PS4)
Firewall Zero Hour and Aim Controller (PS4)
The Aim Controller is recommended for some of PSVR's most intense experiences, and it this price it's very tempting to pick up
Sony PlayStation VR Headset with Astro Bot and Moss VR (Discs) and VR Worlds (Download) - Black / White
Sony PlayStation VR Headset with Astro Bot and Moss VR (Discs) and VR Worlds (Download) - Black / White
Yet another wonderful bundle, this time from AO. Astro Bot and Moss are two of the system's finest titles, too.
PS4 Black Friday Deals Live Now
Some retailers have started the race early this year, unveiling some amazing PS4 deals to grab our attention before the Black Friday event. Take a look below to see some of the price drops that can be had right now.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
This is an astounding Black Friday deal from Amazon – far better than the usual £199.99 PSVR deals that we've seen in recent months.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
500GB Playstation 4 with Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
500GB Playstation 4 with Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
Fancy a bundle with a trio of spectacular shooter experiences? This is the bundle for you.
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
Marvel's Spider-Man and DOOM are both fantastic titles, and this bundle gets you that, a PS4 Pro and Fallout 76
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
Those who aren't too eager to splurge on a 4K console can instead opt for this bundle with DOOM and Fallout 76.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best PS4 Game Deals
Best PS4 Game Deals
God of War (PS4)
God of War (PS4)
Picking up GOTY 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, this is an unmissable price for one of the year's best games.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Insomniac Games' vision of everyone's favourite superhero is a brilliant PS4 exclusive, and quite a steal at this price.
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2 is better than ever nowadays, and this collections gets you the base game and all of its DLC.
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Bluepoint Games' masterful remake of Team ICO's classic is excellent, and absolute bargain at this price for PS4 owners.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday TV Deals
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Tablet Deals
- Xbox One Black Friday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.