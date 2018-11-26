Trending:

Best PS4 Deals and PS4 Pro Deals for December 2018

Best PS4 Deals: Whether you’re looking for a cheap console to play all the latest games, or powerful machine to make the most of your 4K TV, one of these PS4 deals will see you right.

Sony’s PS4 console is way out in front as the market leader. Initially this was down to hardware, with the original PS4 standing as the most powerful games console on the market during the early years of this generation.

Nowadays, the advantage is largely down to a peerless library of brilliant games. Sony has pushed hard with its own exclusives from the very off, while that early sales success has lead to top level support from third party developers.

However, a resurgent Xbox One and the fresh left field threat of the Nintendo Switch have kept things interesting in the current console generation. This has meant that there are some great PS4 deals to be had, as Sony bids to maintain a healthy lead.

The standard PS4 Slim console is a brilliant all-round console, and is more capable than its Xbox Once equivalent. For those on a budget (or just without a 4K TV) it’s arguably your best bet.

For those who do have a 4K TV and a bit more of a budget, the PS4 Pro is a punchier version of the console that can play games at enhanced resolutions.

Whichever PS4 console you opt for, you have the prospect of VR gaming with PlayStation VR. It’s arguably the most accessible VR gaming system on the market.

The TR team have scoured the internet to bring you the best PS4 deals, whether that be consoles, bundles, controllers or accessories. We’ve also rounded up some great offers on standalone games.

Be sure to check back as we’re keeping this updated with deals as they come and go.

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Was £299.99

|

Now £327.59

View Deal

Now £327.59

|

Was £299.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.

Amazon

|

Was £399.99

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Was £399.99

|

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.

Amazon

|

Save £22.99

|

Now £382.98

View Deal

Now £382.98

|

Save £22.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4 (Discs), Fortnite Deep Freeze (Download) Pro4-40 Headset and 90 Day PS Plus Card (Subscription) - Black

Great multiplayer bundle

|

£299.00

View Deal

£299.00

|

Great multiplayer bundle

Best PS4 Deals – Argos

PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game

Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.

Argos

|

Lowest Price Ever

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Lowest Price Ever

|

Argos

PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.

Argos

|

Save £50

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Save £50

|

Argos

PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man

In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.

Argos

|

Was £399.99

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Was £399.99

|

Argos

Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World

DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White

Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.

Currys PC World

|

Save £20

|

£29.99

View Deal

£29.99

|

Save £20

|

Currys PC World

PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle

After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.

Currys PC World

|

Save £44.98

|

£349.99

View Deal

£349.99

|

Save £44.98

|

Currys PC World

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV

A banging deal on PS4 Pro and one of three games

Save £47.97

|

£389.99

View Deal

£389.99

|

Save £47.97

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle

It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279.95

View Deal

Now £279.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Best PS4 Game Deals

God of War (PS4)

Picking up GOTY 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, this is an unmissable price for one of the year's best games.

Amazon

|

Save £24.95

|

Now £24.95

View Deal

Now £24.95

|

Save £24.95

|

Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Insomniac Games' vision of everyone's favourite superhero is a brilliant PS4 exclusive, and quite a steal at this price.

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £28.99

View Deal

Now £28.99

|

Save £20

|

Amazon

Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)

Destiny 2 is better than ever nowadays, and this collections gets you the base game and all of its DLC.

Amazon

|

Was £59.99

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Was £59.99

|

Amazon

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Bluepoint Games' masterful remake of Team ICO's classic is excellent, and absolute bargain at this price for PS4 owners.

Amazon

|

Was £29.99

|

Now £19.29

View Deal

Now £19.29

|

Was £29.99

|

Amazon

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The closing chapter of Lara's reboot trilogy is a fun adventure, and right now you can pick it up for half price.

Argos

|

Save £25

|

£24.99

View Deal

£24.99

|

Save £25

|

Argos

