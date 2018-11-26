Best PS4 Deals: Whether you’re looking for a cheap console to play all the latest games, or powerful machine to make the most of your 4K TV, one of these PS4 deals will see you right.
Sony’s PS4 console is way out in front as the market leader. Initially this was down to hardware, with the original PS4 standing as the most powerful games console on the market during the early years of this generation.
Nowadays, the advantage is largely down to a peerless library of brilliant games. Sony has pushed hard with its own exclusives from the very off, while that early sales success has lead to top level support from third party developers.
However, a resurgent Xbox One and the fresh left field threat of the Nintendo Switch have kept things interesting in the current console generation. This has meant that there are some great PS4 deals to be had, as Sony bids to maintain a healthy lead.
The standard PS4 Slim console is a brilliant all-round console, and is more capable than its Xbox Once equivalent. For those on a budget (or just without a 4K TV) it’s arguably your best bet.
For those who do have a 4K TV and a bit more of a budget, the PS4 Pro is a punchier version of the console that can play games at enhanced resolutions.
Whichever PS4 console you opt for, you have the prospect of VR gaming with PlayStation VR. It’s arguably the most accessible VR gaming system on the market.
The TR team have scoured the internet to bring you the best PS4 deals, whether that be consoles, bundles, controllers or accessories. We’ve also rounded up some great offers on standalone games.
Be sure to check back as we’re keeping this updated with deals as they come and go.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
A banging deal on PS4 Pro and one of three games
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best PS4 Game Deals
God of War (PS4)
God of War (PS4)
Picking up GOTY 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, this is an unmissable price for one of the year's best games.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
Insomniac Games' vision of everyone's favourite superhero is a brilliant PS4 exclusive, and quite a steal at this price.
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4)
Destiny 2 is better than ever nowadays, and this collections gets you the base game and all of its DLC.
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Bluepoint Games' masterful remake of Team ICO's classic is excellent, and absolute bargain at this price for PS4 owners.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
The closing chapter of Lara's reboot trilogy is a fun adventure, and right now you can pick it up for half price.
