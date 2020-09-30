Best Prime Day Switch deals: What to expect from Nintendo in the sale

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and there’s a chance we could see the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite discounted.

Prime Day is an annual flash sale hosted by Amazon. The event usually takes place in summer but, as with many occasions in 2020, suffered a few delays. Luckily, it sounds like Prime Day is back on track, with Amazon announcing that it will take place between 13 and 14 October this year.

Not only that, but Prime members who spend £10 with some small business from now until October 12 can earn an additional £10 to spend on Prime Day.

If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite in the coming weeks, it might be worth holding out until mid-October to see if you can save some cash on the popular console.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve created this guide to take you through all the deals we expect to see from Nintendo this Prime Day. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back closer to the date to avoid missing out on all the best Switch bargains this October.

Best Prime Day 2020 Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo has had huge success with the Switch since it launched back in 2017, with consoles selling out across the UK earlier this year. The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario and Animal Crossing are just a few of the iconic game franchises exclusive to Nintendo consoles, making the Switch a compelling buy for anyone looking to game on their TV or on the go.

The Nintendo Switch will usually set you back around £279, making it somewhat of an investment (though still more affordable than the new Xbox Series X and PS5). That said, Nintendo isn’t scheduled to release a new console this year. This means that, while the Switch will likely remain cheaper than the next-gen consoles, it could be undercut by Sony and Microsoft’s older offerings as Amazon tries to shift stock.

The Switch hasn’t seen a discount yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye on Amazon’s listings throughout October. There’s also bundles to look out for in the sale, especially if you have a specific game in mind, so we’ll make sure to include those here, too.

Read our review of the Nintendo Switch

Best Prime Day 2020 Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo released the Switch Lite last September, meaning the console hasn’t even seen a Prime Day yet. The Lite is the smaller, more colourful (and more affordable) counterpart to the Nintendo Switch, running many of the same games in handheld mode only.

The Switch Lite saw a £20 reduction across a few sites on Black Friday, taking it from its usual £199 price down to £179. The yellow model is currently discounted to £198 (tempting, we know) but we hope to see some juicier price cuts closer to the date. Keep checking back as we update this page with all the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals in the lead up to Prime Day 2020.

