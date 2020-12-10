These are the best places to buy Cyberpunk 2077

Hoping to play Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible? Here are the top places to go to if you want to bag a copy of the game at the best price possible.

Has there been a game in recent memory with more hype attached than Cyberpunk 2077? Given that we’ve all been talking about the game since 2012, the fact that Cyberpunk is now here just feels like some kind of fever dream, but as our resident Games Editor Jade King has assured me, the game is real and it’s out now.

With Cyberpunk receiving a high 4-star rating here at Trusted Reviews, there’s a solid case to be made that the wait has been worth it and that the game is a good contender for one of 2020’s best titles – and certainly one that you don’t want to miss.

Where to buy Cyberpunk 2077 right now

There are countless retailers currently selling copies of Cyberpunk 2077, but only a handful have genuinely great deals from the get-go, the best of which you can find below.

Currys PC World : PS4 | Xbox One (£44.99 with code CYBER10)

: PS4 | Xbox One (£44.99 with code CYBER10) ShopTo : PS4 | Xbox One (£45.85, includes bonus content)

: PS4 | Xbox One (£45.85, includes bonus content) Amazon : PS4 (£49.99, includes exclusive postcards)

: PS4 (£49.99, includes exclusive postcards) Google Stadia: Play now (£49.99, includes controller and Chromecast Ultra)

At present, Currys PC World has the competition beat solely on price. For a limited time, you can bring the total cost down to just £44.99 when you use the code CYBER10 at the checkout, making it the cheapest price available.

If you’re happy to spend a bit extra to get a few gifts along with your purchase then it might be worth checking out either Amazon or ShopTo. For the PS4 version, Amazon is bundling some exclusive Cyberpunk postcards, while ShopTo is throwing in a ton of extras for both console versions of the game (such as a map of Night City and some stickers).

For anyone who simply can’t wait to play the game, then Stadia’s limited time offer is definitely worth checking out. Not only will you get access to the game immediately, but you’ll also be able to receive a Stadia Premiere Edition at no extra cost – this includes an official Stadia controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming 4K content to your TV.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.