Best Philips Hue Deals in the UK for May 2019

With Prime Day 2019 almost upon us, we’ll be ramping up our coverage of the best tech deals on the market. As the leading brand for all things smart lighting, Trusted Reviews has got the certified best deals (we think so anyway) for Philips Hue to bring your home into the light.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, whilst smart-ifying our homes might be a cool thing to do, it nevertheless costs a bob or two. Don’t get us wrong, though; it’s worth it for our households to resemble something of a futuristic spaceship. What’s more, with Trusted Reviews on your side, you won’t be short of knowing the best places and deals to buy Philips Hue smart home products at reduced prices.

Bring your home to life with their best-selling bulbs, offering over 16 million colour variations and 16,000 shades of white light options alone. Skip ahead with one of the links below to find out more about what exactly Philips Hue products do, or keep on scrolling for our top deal picks.

Jump ahead to:

What is Philips Hue? | What Products Do Philips Hue Make? | What is the Hue Bridge?

Amazon Philips Hue Deals

(Back to top)

Currys PC World Philips Hue Deals

(Back to top)

John Lewis Philips Hue Deals

(Back to top)

Trusted Reviews’ Guide to Philips Hue



What is Philips Hue?

As one of the biggest brands in smart home products, Philips Hue brings its brilliant bulbs and accessories to the forefront of smart lighting. With a whole host of options at your fingertips, their bulbs and fixtures allow you to design your own lighting to suit the mood or occasion.

Want to dim the lights for a romantic date night? Or create the ultimate immersive experience by watching your bulbs adapt their colour to what’s going on on your screen or coming out of your speaker? Link up other smart products, and you can achieve all your wildest lighting dreams. It all starts with a Philips Hue bulb.



What Products Do Philips Hue Make?

Well, apart from the all-important bulbs, which allow you to alter colour and brightness, it also sells other fixtures to assimilate smart lighting easily and effectively into your home. The retailer’s light strips are perfect for accenting parts of your home, including under cabinets in the kitchen and illuminating your entertainment set-up.

You can also find a selection of lamps for in and outdoors. That’s right, smart lighting can transcend your four walls and ensure you’re always well lit. Find spotlight and wall fixtures, as well as lamps and ceiling lights for indoors.



What is the Hue Bridge?

As well as great fixtures to really style it out, there are some great accessories to help the overall functioning of your smart lighting system. The Hue Bridge is the most important component in your Philips Hue set up. Very much the brains behind the operation, this is the product that connects your set-up together and links it from your router to the Hue app on your smartphone.

You can also benefit from the dimmer switch, which doubles up as a remote control. Choose to either have it function as a more traditional light switch by attaching to your wall, or detach and use it to alter your lights wherever you are. Ideal for if you don’t have an AI speaker, you can still change the lighting to suit you.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

Why we’re different Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.