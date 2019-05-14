Best OnePlus 7 Preorder Deals: Where to find the best contracts and discounts

The OnePlus 7 might be coming out a little later than the OnePlus 7 Pro, but that doesn’t that you can’t find a tasty deal on your preorder.

Update: We are currently reaching out to UK networks to find out their carrier plans for the OnePlus 7. Please bear with us as we bring you the information you need.

The wait is almost over; OnePlus has officially revealed its seventh generation of flagship smartphones. While tech enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro from today onwards, shoppers will have to wait a tad longer for the release of the more affordable yet similarly impressive OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 Specs – Everything you need to know

In its own right, the OnePlus 7 is a slick mid-range smartphone. Sure, it doesn’t quite reach the superior heights of its more costly sibling (largely due to the absence of the Pro’s fluid OLED screen) but when put against other smartphones in the same price-range, the OnePlus 7 looks to make a serious dent on the market.

Early adopters will be happy to know however that the OnePlus 7 is very likely to have the same super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 as found on the Pro, but until we get official confirmation, take this one with a pinch of salt.

Another likely spec from the rumour mill is that, in order to keep the cost down, the OnePlus 7 will feature a dual-sensor camera on the rear instead of a triple. Expect the main sensor to still be packing the glorious 48-megapixel capturing capability, but this time it’ll be flanked by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

