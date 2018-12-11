The best OnePlus 6T deals in the UK for February 2019

Best OnePlus 6T Deals: Being a high-end smartphone with a mid-range price, there are plenty of offers to be had for the OnePlus’ latest device – and we’ve found them.

OnePlus might not be a household name in the way that Apple and Samsung are, but the Chinese manufacturer has been giving both tech giants a run for their money with some of the best smartphones on the market, and the OnePlus 6T is no different. Operating as a more refined version of the already fantastic OnePlus 6, the 6T boasts a smaller notch than its predecessor, alongside a devilishly futuristic in-display fingerprint sensor.

One of the best things about the OnePlus 6T is its relatively low price of just £499 – leagues behind the £999 starting point of the iPhone XS. Anyone who wants to enjoy the latest feats of smartphone technology without breaking the bank will feel right at home with the OnePlus 6T. Just take a look below to see the best deal for you.

The best OnePlus 6T deals available right now

Taking affordability and data allowance into consideration, these are the best OnePlus 6T deals that are available right now.

What you need to know about the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 Recommended

All you have to do is look at the OnePlus 6T to understand why we love it so much. The phone’s dewdrop notch is absolutely gorgeous, and a far better sight that some of the heftier notches out there (we’re looking at you Pixel 3 XL). The end result is a near bezel-less screen that makes the 6T’s 6.41-inch AMOLED an absolute delight for watching content.

Speaking of the display, hidden in plain sight is a revolutionary fingerprint sensor. The jury’s still out on the reliability of face unlock technology, so the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor within the display is a much appreciated decision where security is concerned.

Review verdict: “The OnePlus 6T brings new technology and worthwhile improvements to the table but still needs some tweaking.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.