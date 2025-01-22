Best One UI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones are underpinned by the new One UI 7 software that sits on top of Android 15 and powers lots of the features and AI advances unique to the Galaxy phones.

The Galaxy S25 series, which will be available early next month, will be the first to One UI 7, while Samsung has promised a roll out for other devices in the range before the end of March 2025.

It’s likely that most features revealed during the Samsung S25 launch will trickle down to devices like the S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as older devices.

In the case of the AI-based features, some of that may be dependent on whether there’s enough processing power on those phones to handle the new Galaxy AI features on-device without sending data to the cloud.

Here’s what we’re most excited about for One UI 7 so far…

Now Bar

Now Bar is Samsung’s alternative to Apple’s Live Activities that sit on the lock screen and in the Dynamic Island; only here it’s supercharged by a Personal Data Engine – the AI tool that learns your habits and routines to suggest information you might need in that moment.

For example, you might see your team’s sports scores while the game is going on with updates coming from Google. It’ll also show directions from Google Maps, insights from Samsung Health, and plenty more.

As we understand, this feature is going to roll out to all devices eligible to receive the One UI update with Android 15.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the Now Bar.

Now Brief

This feature, also powered by the Personal Data Engine, welcomes you into the world every morning with information from key apps, again suggested by Galaxy AI. You’ll see the weather, calendar appointments, your energy score and sleep insights from a connected Galaxy Ring, etc.

However, this will dynamically adjust throughout the day, so in the evening you may see activity data and a summation of photos you may have taken.

We’ve also fully explained the Now Brief here.

Natural language searches

Samsung also explained how One UI will make it possible to make natural language searches within the Gallery app to surface a photo taken in a certain location, or to track down a video you were watching at the gym yesterday. Again, this is the Personal Data Engine AI feature in action. This feature is augmented by suggestions to quickly share said photo once you’ve discovered it.

It’ll also help with navigating the phone’s settings. A natural language statement that “my eyes are sore” will summon the “eye comfort shield” from the display settings.

The example below shows how Galaxy AI handles a request like “Show me a photo of Max from last winter wearing a red scarf.”

Improved Circle To Search

Samsung says One UI 7 will bring an update to Google’s Circle to Search feature, which will now recognise things like phone numbers and URLs on the screen and then act on them with a single tap.

A dedicated Gemini button

Google showed up at the Galaxy S25 launch event to debut some new Gemini features, but Samsung is taking the integration a step further. A long press on the Galaxy S25’s side button will summon Gemini. Gemini Extensions are also coming to Samsung Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminders on the S25.

Here are some of the Gemini features coming to the S25.

Call recording and transcription

Galaxy S25 users rocking One UI 7 can also benefit from call recording and transcribing features, while Galaxy AI will also summarise those transcripts. Samsung says it’ll enable users to engage in phone calls without having to scribble down notes. All of this happens directly from the call screen.

Redesigned camera app

It’s not all Galaxy AI. Samsung has revamped the camera UI which makes it easier for seasoned shooters to access the camera’s advanced settings.

The company explains: “A redesigned camera UX allows more intuitive control over advanced settings. Camera buttons, controls and modes have been reorganised to make it easier to find the features you need and to give you a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording.”