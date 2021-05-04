We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Best of Star Wars Day: Working lightsaber, Bad Batch debut, Maggie short, free Fallen Order

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s Star Wars Day and May the fourth is bringing some sweet discounts and freebies, a new streaming series and our first glimpse at a working lightsaber coming to Walt Disney World next year. Let’s take a look at the best of the festivities

There have been some pretty nifty lightsaber toys through the years, but none that could actually compare to the real thing, as depicted in the movies. That’s about to change next year when the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience launches next year.

In a post on the Disney Parks blog, the company speaks of a new lightsaber developed by the company’s R&D unit, as part of the vacation experience, which looks like a hotel within a starship that enables people to live out Star Wars fantasies.

“Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.”

If you’re a Google Stadia Pro member, you can get the best single player Star Wars game of recent times on the house. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is free to download in celebration of Star Wars Day. It’s usually £40 so there’s a chance this may snare some new subscribers.

For everyone else there game is pretty heavily reduced for Star Wars Day across multiple platforms, as we explained last week. Here’s some of the other best Stadia games.

Jedi Fallen Order Review

The new animated series, The Bad Batch debuted on Disney Plus today with a 70-minute premiere. The series has been described as the eighth series of The Clone Wars in all but name. It follows the Clone Force 99 following the execution of Order 66 that saw clone troopers turn on the Jedi. These guys are a ‘defective batch’ with a little more autonomy.

To watch, you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription.

Bad Batch

Speaking of Disney Plus, there’s a surprise short featuring Maggie Simpson called “The Force Awakens From Its Nap” in celebration of Star Wars Day is available to stream now on Disney Plus..

Google “Star Wars Day” and see what happens. Enjoy the rest of your Star Wars Day however you choose to spend it and may the fourth be with you… always.

