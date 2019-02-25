The MWC 2019 show might have only just kicked off, but we’ve already seen an absolute load of fantastic tech over the past few days.

2019 is going to be an exciting year for gadgets, with folding phones now a reality and 5G finally on the horizon.

We’ve been trawling the halls of Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress for all the best phones, laptops, and more. Here are some of our favourites so far, with more products being added throughout the week.

Huawei Mate X

Stunning the crowd of press at its initial unveiling, the Huawei Mate X has already set the blueprint for foldable devices going forward. This is a gorgeous device with a foldable design that’s so much more practical than the Galaxy Fold.

Instead of the Fold’s two screens, the Mate X has one panel that folds down from an 8-inch tablet to a 6.6-inch phone. Importantly, there’s no notches and it folds completely flat. Impressive stuff.

It’s 5G device too, with a new Leica camera system (that we know literally nothing) about at the back. But really it’s not about the specs, this is a glimpse at how phones will look in the future. Shame about that price, though.

Price: €2299 | Release: Mid-2019

Sony Xperia 1

Sony’s reimagined its smartphone portfolio, with the Xperia 1 now serving as the brand’s flagship handset. It boasts a ton of firsts, including the world’s first 4K HDR OLED display on a smartphone, not to mention it’s also the first phone to pack in a camera with Eye AF – eye-tracking auto focus − and exposure control at up to 10fps.

The camera system is another big talking point, with the Xperia 1 being the first of Sony’s smartphones to boast a triple lens array. There are three 12-megapixel sensors split between a main, wide-angle and telephoto setup, complete with optical image stabilisation.

The phone even integrates technology from the company’s Alpha still cameras and its CineAlta cinema cameras, to offer 4K HDR video recording in unprecedented quality for a smartphone.

Powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and boasting an extended 21:9 aspect ratio screen, the Xperia 1 is flagship through and through, with multimedia talents unlike any other phone on the market.

Price: £849 | Release: Spring 2019

MateBook X Pro 2

Considering it has only been making laptops for a couple of years, it’s impressive just how good Huawei’s MateBook series has become. The MateBook X Pro 2 doesn’t have much computing competition at MWC 2019 – this is very much a show for phones and mobile tech – but it still stands out thanks to a slick design and some tight integration with Huawei’s very good phones.

New additions for this second-gen model include better graphics, faster performance and improved connectivity with Thunderbolt 3.

Price: TBC | Release: Early 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global threw out the rulebook when developing its new flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView. The phone packs in a total of five cameras on the back, along with a special ToF (time-of-flight) image sensor.

The company partnered with computational photography specialists Light to give this latest PureView some unique imaging talents. The phone can gauge depth between 7cm and 40m, split into some 1200 layers of depth data (when most phones use a maximum of 10), granting images impressively rich bokeh and additional abilities when it comes to editing the RAW files that the phone is capable of producing.

The five camera array also promises unprecedented dynamic range, pulling in image data from its fives sensors (two RGB and three black and white), condensing it into a single 12-megapixel file. Sample shots, not to mention our initial testing, have shown plenty of promise so we’re itching to get this phone in for a full review.

Price: £549 | Release: March 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is like following up your debut album with an absolute banger. Its predecessor, the Mi 8, only arrived in the UK in November 2018, but the Chinese brand’s new all-rounder trumps it across the board.

It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 mobile chip, has a powerful triple camera setup (led by a 48-megapixel sensor), and is fronted by a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. Oh, and it only costs from €459, making it a strong rival for the likes of OnePlus.

We’re looking forward to giving it a full audition when it arrives in the UK in late March 2019.

Price: £TBC/€459 | Release: March 2019

What are your favourite products at MWC 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.