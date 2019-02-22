Best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Deals

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti goes on sale today and will cost from £259.99. We’ve rounded up where you can buy the new card and the best deals currently available.

Note that Nvidia are not making any Founders Edition versions of the GTX 1660 Ti – only third party manufacturers, including Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

Trusted Reviews has been able to get its mitts on the PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC – read our Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti review to find out more.

Asus has characteristically announced GTX 1660 Ti versions for its ROG Strix, Asus Dual, TUF Gaming, and Phoenix lines.

Related: Best graphics card

The Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (PH-GTX1660TI-O6G) is a small, a single-fan GPU designed to fit into mini-ITX cases, and should cost around £259.99.

The Asus Dual GTX 1660 Ti (DUAL-GTX1660TI-O6G) comes with two IP5X dust-resistant fans with for folks who want a more powerful cooling option – the RRP for this is a little higher at £308.99.

Trending: MWC 2019 | Samsung Galaxy S10

At the highest end, there’s a Republic of Gamers Strix card (ROG-STRIX-GTX1660TI-O6G-GAMING), which boasts a spreader and large heat sink, as well as new Axial fans, which promise optimal fan cooling while kicking out less noise. This will set you back £339.99, at which point, one of the key selling points of the GTX 1660 Ti – it’s low low price – starts to veer into RTX 2060 territory.

As we wait on price and range information from other third-party manufacturers and vendors, here are the retailers where you can buy the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the best deals we’ve seen so far:

Scan Computers:

Overclockers:

Ebuyer

More Trusted Reviews deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.