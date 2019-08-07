Best Note 10 Deals: Samsung’s latest flagship is almost upon us, and there’s a ton of new info to unpack, including where to find the Note 10 at its cheapest price.

Building upon the already fantastic foundations laid out by the Galaxy Note 9 – whilst incorporating some modern elements from the Galaxy S10 series – the Note 10 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive phones of 2019, and you can expect our full review in due course.

If you’ve got your heart set on preordering the device (and we don’t blame you) then you’re already in the right place to find the best Note 10 deals that are available right now. Just take a look below to see our highlights and choose the one that’s right for you.

What are the Best Note 10 Deals?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – Everything You Need to Know

Taking a quick glance at the Note 10, there’s no denying that it’s one heck of a stylish device. The near end-to-end Infinity-O display (as made famous by the Galaxy S10 series), while gorgeous to look at, unfortunately utilises FHD+ technology found on the cheaper S10e. Still, unless you’re a stickler for the absolute cutting edge in display tech, the average consumer is unlikely to notice a major setback in screen quality.

Of course, anyone who’s even remotely interested in picking up the Note 10 is probably far more interested in its defining feature – the eye-catching S Pen. Like a fine wine, the S Pen only gets better with age and this year’s iteration is no exception. The stylus is still super responsive and there isn’t really a comparable note taking experience to be found on a modern smartphone.

Alas, just as Samsung gives us something new, it also takes away a Galaxy Note staple by removing the much beloved 3.5mm headphone jack. In a fairly unsurprising move – but one that’s sure to annoy audiophiles – the Note 10 has followed in the footsteps of the S10 series by urging customers to go the Bluetooth route, but dongles are still available to circumvent the issue.

Another bugbear, Samsung has seen fit do to away with expandable memory for the Note 10 (not for the Note 10 Plus however), but as a compromise, the default model comes packed with a whopping 256GB of onboard storage. That’s more than enough to tide you over but if you’re type of person to store all documents locally, then there is a 512GB option available.

Under the hood, the Note 10 has a sizeable 8GB of RAM to assist its Exynos 9825 chipset. What that equates to is a super speedy handset that outperforms the Galaxy S10. There’s also plenty for gamers to rejoice about with the inclusion of the PlayGalaxy App, which allows you to stream games directly your PC and thus, to a larger screen.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More