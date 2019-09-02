Best Note 10 Plus Deals: The true successor to Samsung’s Note 9 smartphone is finally here, alongside a plethora of deals to help you save some serious cash.

For the first time ever, Samsung has given Note users a choice between two brand new models: the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus. Of course, if you’re the type of person who wanted the Note for the full array of premium features that each iteration offers, then the Note 10 Plus is definitely the phone for you.

Boasting expandable memory and a larger 6.8-inch screen – amongst other features not found in the Note 10 – the Note 10 Plus is a powerhouse device with a powerhouse price. Lucky for you, our deals will help you save whilst also spreading out the cost of the device.

What are the Best Note 10 Plus Deals?

Note 10 Plus – Everything You Need to Know

On the surface, you might be forgiven for thinking the two Note 10 variants are almost identical – after all, Samsung has been keen to keep the design consistent between then, unlike with the Galaxy S10 smartphones. On top of the larger 6.8-inch screen and gigantic 4300mAh battery, there’s a lot more going on under the hood.

First and foremost – and certainly a killer selling point for anyone using their phone for business – the Note 10 Plus has a Micro SD slot for expandable memory, while the Note 10 does not. Sure, you get a sizeable 256GB of internal storage as standard, but having the ability to upgrade will give you peace of mind.

Secondly, some of our eagle-eyed readers might have noticed a slight difference in the Note 10 Plus’ camera offering. In addition to the triple-sensor offering found on the Note 10, the Plus also includes a fourth time of flight sensor, which can provide a more substantial notion of depth in all of your Insta-shots (or, you know, regular shots).

The S Pen stylus is, of course, the stand out feature of the Note series, slotting beautifully and seamlessly into the body of the Note 10 Plus, with all the much-loved features of the Note 9. With Bluetooth Low Energy and a button on the side to utilise as a remote, there are also brand new Air Gestures with this variant. Enjoy an improved battery-life of 10 hours in the Note 10 Plus, recharged back to 100% every time you slot back into place.

Inside the Note 10 Plus you’ll find the latest Exynos 9825 processor, 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD slot here, a feature you won’t find on the smaller Note 10.

In terms of those important endurance stats, the Note 10 Plus packs a 4300mAh battery and comes with the potential for 45w fast charging. Samsung has, however, decided to only include a 25w charger in the box meaning you’ll have to pay extra for more power. This is still an improvement over the S10 and previous Notes, though.

The jury is still out on exactly what our experts think of the Note 10 Plus, but our early verdict is branding the larger of the two newly announced handsets as “the true successor to the Note 9 … There isn’t a whole lot new when compared to the S10 – but this still stands as the true high-end Samsung phone for the end of 2019.”

