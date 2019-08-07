Samsung’s latest family of smartphones is launching today with the Note 9 finally meeting its successor in the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus respectively, and we’re here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on it.

Shaping to be one of the best handsets of 2019, the Note 10 Plus looks to bring together the most desirable elements of both the Note 9 and Samsung’s flagship, the S10.

Sound good? You’ve landed in the right place for all the most up-to-date best Note 10 Plus deals listed below as they come. And if you’re not yet convinced this is the next smartphone for you, you can get your Note 10 Plus debrief below.

Note 10 Plus – Everything You Need to Know

The tenth handset released under the guise of Samsung’s range of Note devices, it only makes sense its tenth evolution would see the arrival of a larger, more superior addition to the family in the form of the Note 10 Plus. Geared at being a range for the professional who needs that little bit more from their smartphone than the more consumer-focused S10 line-up, the Note 10 Plus is physically packing a bigger and better overall design.

First things first is the beautiful Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display reminiscent of the S10 range, now transported onto the Note 10 Plus’ 6.8-inches of pure brilliance. Adopting a virtually invisible, thin bezel with curved edges that seem almost never-ending, Samsung are truly utilising the space and ensuring the Note 10 Plus offers up a superb canvas for its partnered S Pen.

Making the Note series what it is, we’re pegging the S Pen stylus as the feature to take away from this brand new launch. You may want to make a note, as it were… Much like the Note 9, the stylus seamlessly slots into the body of the Note 10 Plus and harbours similar features like Bluetooth Low Energy and a 10-hour battery life. The S Pen also comes equipped with some intriguing new ‘Air Gestures’ and improvements when deciphering your handwritten scrawls.

Loaded with the Exynos 9825 processor, 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, the Note 10 Plus, unlike the regular Note 10, still comes with the inclusion of the microSD memory card slot to bolster up the space available on your handset.

In terms of those all-important numerical stats, the Note 10 Plus also comes with the potential for 45w fast charging, though you’ll only find 25w in the box for the 4300mAh battery. A disappointing blow, consumers will have to pay extra to truly optimise the Note 10 Plus’ capabilities.

The Note 10 Plus’ camera leaves a little to be desired with nothing new unveiled. That said it does come equipped with the same set-up as Samsung’s most elite Galaxy S10 5G variant. A three-camera whammy, the Note 10 Plus includes 12MP sensor, 16MP ultra wide and 12MP telephoto, as well as a time of flight sensor. The front-facing camera doesn’t offer up anything new either with the still decent 10MP camera for all your selfie needs.

The jury is still out on exactly what our experts think of the Note 10 Plus, but our early verdict is branding the larger of the two newly announced handsets as “the true successor to the Note 9 … There isn’t a whole lot new when compared to the S10 – but this still stands as the true high-end Samsung phone for the end of 2019.”

