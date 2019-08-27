Samsung’s tenth handset in its Note series has officially been released into the wild and you can get your hands on the Note 10 right now.

Sitting alongside the Note 10 Plus (Samsung’s first larger variant of a Note device), the Note 10 is still a stunning device that might even convert non-Android users.

Returning with the ever graceful S Pen, the Note 10 should be the device of choice for any professional looking at having a highly capable mini assistant with them at all times.

Whether you’ve pledged your soul to Samsung or not, you can find listings of the best Note 10 deals live right now and get the best bang for your buck on this fabulous handset.

What are the Best Note 10 Deals?

Related: Best Note 10 Plus Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – What You Need to Know

Although making a name for itself as a phablet, with the introduction of the Note 10 Plus, the Note 10 sits on the smaller side of its predecessor at 6.3-inches, compared to the Note 9’s 6.-4-inches. With a captivating edge-to-edge Infinity-O AMOLED+ display — that sees the hole-punch camera taking centre stage rather than off to the side as seen in the S10 — the curved edges make for an even more immersive canvas, equipped, of course, with the Note series’ key feature, the S Pen.

Slipping snugly into the body of the Note 10, the S Pen is perhaps Samsung’s proudest achievement, transforming what could otherwise be just another flagship smartphone into a more diverse handset that speaks to the creative. Boasting brand new, slick features, the S Pen has all new ‘Air Gestures’, as well as functioning as a remote with a discreet clicker on the side and Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

Whilst the introduction Note 10 has finally seen the 3.5mm headphone jack axed, alongside the microSD slot, the numbers really do the talking for this powerful handset. Packing a Exynos 9825 processor, 8GB of RAM and 258GB of storage, you can also reap the benefits of up to 45W fast charging, though you’ll only find 25W in the box.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More