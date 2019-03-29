Best Nokia 9 PureView Deal: Get the New 5-Camera Smartphone for Just £30 a Month, Plus Free Headphones

Nokia’s latest five-camera smartphone is here and we’ve found the best deal out there, nabbing you 8GB for just £30 a month and no upfront cost.

After several months of hype and speculation – as one would expect for a smartphone with five rear-facing cameras – the Nokia 9 PureView has finally hit the shelves. Having compared the offerings from several retailers and mobile networks, it’s the 8GB contract from EE that stands out as the best of them.

Not only is there no upfront cost to speak of with this deal, but you’re also getting six months free of Apple Music, Prime Video and MTV Play, plus access to BT Sport for the entirety of your contract.

As is all that wasn’t enough however, you can also claim a free pair of Nokia Wireless Earbuds (worth £129), so you’ll never have to worry about cumbersome cables again.

You can expect our full review of the Nokia 9 PureView to soon be on the site, but in the meantime, our Mobiles Writer Alex Todd-Walker has written a fairly comprehensive hands-on from his time spent with the device. Here’s a quick snippet from that very same article:

“Where the Huawei P20 Pro ventured into then-unknown territory with its impressive triple camera arrangement, HMD has thrown out the rulebook and given the 9 PureView a total of five 12-megapixel rear sensors, alongside an LED flash and a ToF (Time-of-Flight) imaging sensor.

In developing the phone’s unique arrangement, HMD partnered up with computation photography specialists Light, responsible for the sixteen-sensor-laden L16 camera. From Light, the PureView draws on both specialist hardware and image processing algorithms to pull off its imaging tricks.”

For anyone who fancies themselves an amateur photographer with their smartphone, it’s also worth noting that the Nokia 9 PureView is more affordable than similarly camera-focused devices such as the Pixel 3.

If the PureView’s five-camera setup is just the thing you’ve been looking for, then this deal offers you the best value for money, period. Just be sure to nab it before it’s out of stock.

