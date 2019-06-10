Best Nintendo Switch Deals for Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

We’re just a few short weeks away from the Amazon Prime Day sale, and this is the place to be if you want to find the best Nintendo Switch deals from the event.

At most other times of the year, forking out for Nintendo’s latest gaming console can be a costly affair, which is why any Nintendo fan will want to keep their eyes peeled on Amazon’s gigantic upcoming sale. Sifting through the noise to bring you the deals that matter, you’ll get to enjoy some significantly discounted gaming if you stick with us this Prime Day.

Before we get into the sale, you might have a couple of questions about the deals available last year, or even our predictions for this year’s bonanza. For all that and more, just follow the links below. If you’re in need of more immediate retail therapy then fear not, we’ve also got you covered with the best Nintendo Switch deals currently available at Amazon and other major retailers.

Jump ahead to:

What happened last year? | What Nintendo Switch deals do we expect? | What are the best Nintendo Switch games?

Best Amazon Nintendo Switch Deals – Offers live now

(Back to top)

Best Nintendo Switch Deals at Other Retailers

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

What happened last year?

During Prime Day 2018, there were two major Nintendo Switch bundles that went on sale. Both contained the base console with a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, but one was bundled with Super Mario Odyssey while the other had Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – going for £329.99 and £319.99 respectively.

With both of these bundles, buyers were effectively getting one of the Nintendo Switch’s best titles for free. There were also bargains on the games themselves, with the hilarious South Park: The Fractured But Whole going for just £29.99 – one of the cheapest prices available for the game at the time.

(Back to top)

What Nintendo Switch deals do we expect?

Given that the Nintendo Switch was still relatively new this time last year, we’re expecting a much greater emphasis on Nintendo’s portable console when the discounts start rolling in. During most major sales, it’s not uncommon to see Nintendo Switch bundles going for as low as £250, which should be a good indication of what to expect from Amazon.

(Back to top)

What are the best Nintendo Switch games?

As with any Nintendo console, the company’s first party games are always the best examples of what’s available this generation. Standing above all others are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, two games with have received near perfect scores across the board, winning everyone over with their best-in-class gameplay and bright artistic style.

Beyond that, the Switch is also known for having stellar ports of great, previously console only games, including Rocket League, DOOM, LA Noire and The Elders Scrolls: Skyrim.

(Back to top)

Want more Prime Day offers?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.