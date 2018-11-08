Vodafone named best UK mobile network 2018 at Trusted Reviews Awards

UK mobile networks are the best they’ve ever been in 2018, so it’s a real accomplishment that Vodafone has been named Mobile Network of the Year for the second straight time at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

Vodafone saw off stiff competition from rivals O2, EE, and Three to win Mobile Network of the Year 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 – the second consecutive year it has won the Reader’s Choice Award as the UK’s best mobile network.

The big question now is if it turn its double salvo into a hat trick in 2019? It’ll be another fiercely contested category, for sure, but the UK telecoms giant stands every chance at pulling off the feat, thanks to its great value contacts that offer subscribers the latest flagship phones with a hefty amount of data and bundled goodies like free Spotify as part of their package.

Over 27,000 people voted in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, so congratulations to Vodafone for winning Mobile Network of the Year 2018.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year, we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

