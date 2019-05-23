Best Laptop Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019

With Amazon’s sales bonanza almost upon us, we’ll be ramping up our coverage of the best Prime Day deals to save you some serious cash.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a student or a high-earning business exec, having a laptop that can keep up with your lifestyle is key. Whichever laptop you decide to buy, it needs to be optimised for all the tasks you plan to throw at it, but wouldn’t it be nice to save serious cash in the process?

Laptops can cost a pretty penny (particularly if you’re looking at higher end model like a MacBook), but with us fighting in your corner, you can be sure to snag your desired device at a seriously reduced price. Just be sure to keep this page bookmarked so you never miss a deal.

What happened last year?

As you might expect, Prime Day 2018 had some real bangers in the laptop department. One of the event’s biggest sellers was the Lenovo IdeaPad 520s – with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD – which saw a massive price drop from £649.99 down to just £400, saving you a swish £249.99.

For something more affordable, shoppers flocked to the ASUS C202SA Chromebook at just £163.99, making it a great shout for anyone after an inexpensive working laptop, or students who needed a lightweight device that could carry out basic tasks with ease.

What laptop deals can we expect?

We’ve seen the odd offer here and there for Microsoft surface tablets/laptops, but we reckon that Amazon is holding onto something big for Prime Day. With the cheaper Surface Go devices now on the market, don’t be surprised if there’s a hefty discount on the Surface Pro hybrid laptops in an effort to shift some stock.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

As Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day has become a great chance for shoppers to snag some fantastic deals ahead of the summer. Plus, it’s also a cheeky opportunity to indulge in some retail therapy in the immediate future, instead of having to wait until Black Friday in November. If you want to learn more about Prime Day 2019, you can visit our Prime Day hub here.

