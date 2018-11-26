Best Laptop Deals for December 2018

Best Laptop Deals: You can bet that laptops will be a hot item this Christmas, so we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals around right now.

There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a new laptop. They come in a daunting range of shapes, sizes and capabilities, so you need to ask yourself what you want your laptop to do for you.

Are you simply after a machine for a little light web browsing, word processing, and spreadsheet maintaining? You have a whole bunch of cheaper, smaller options at your disposal. Do you need to do some heavy video editing, or perhaps even some high-end gaming? Again, you’re not short of options, but you’re going to have to be prepared to spend a little more.

If you’re still at a loss as to what kind of laptop you might be after, keep reading after the deals for some help on what to look out for. Otherwise, check out our best laptop guide.

Related: Best Laptops 2018 guide

Whatever you’re after, there are always a bunch of enticing deals on the internet. We’ve rounded up some of the best and most current in the feature below.

We regularly scan the UK’s biggest and best online retailers to see what they’re offering in terms of cheap laptop deals, making sure to cover all bases in terms of price range (from hundreds to thousands of pounds) and form factor.

You can rest assured that we’ll keep checking back and updating our featured offers accordingly, so keep us bookmarked.

Jump to laptop deals:

Dell | Currys PC World | Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Very | AO | eBay

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World

Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.

Best Laptop Deals – Amazon

With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.

Best Laptop Deals – Argos

Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.

Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis

John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.

Best Laptop Deals – Very

Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.

Best Laptop Deals – AO

If you want a cracking deal on a super budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this.

Choosing a laptop deal

How much power do you need?

First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.

These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.

Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.

The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.

Different form factors

Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.

But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.

Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.

Battery life

The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.

Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.