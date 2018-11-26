Best Laptop Deals for December 2018

Best Laptop Deals: You can bet that laptops will be a hot item this Christmas, so we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals around right now.
There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a new laptop. They come in a daunting range of shapes, sizes and capabilities, so you need to ask yourself what you want your laptop to do for you.
Are you simply after a machine for a little light web browsing, word processing, and spreadsheet maintaining? You have a whole bunch of cheaper, smaller options at your disposal. Do you need to do some heavy video editing, or perhaps even some high-end gaming? Again, you’re not short of options, but you’re going to have to be prepared to spend a little more.
If you’re still at a loss as to what kind of laptop you might be after, keep reading after the deals for some help on what to look out for. Otherwise, check out our best laptop guide.
Whatever you’re after, there are always a bunch of enticing deals on the internet. We’ve rounded up some of the best and most current in the feature below.
We regularly scan the UK’s biggest and best online retailers to see what they’re offering in terms of cheap laptop deals, making sure to cover all bases in terms of price range (from hundreds to thousands of pounds) and form factor.
You can rest assured that we’ll keep checking back and updating our featured offers accordingly, so keep us bookmarked.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World
Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.
Best Laptop Deals – Amazon
With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Best Laptop Deals – Argos
Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.
Best Laptop Deals – Very
Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.
Best Very Laptop Deals
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Best Laptop Deals – AO
If you want a cracking deal on a super budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this.
Best AO Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Now here's a stonker of a Black Friday deal – the incredibe Asus TUF FX504GM Gaming Laptop with a backpack and a mouse with £300 off? Yes please.
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
With a massive 8GB of RAM onboard, this is a solid choice for anyone after a new laptop on a limited budget this Black Friday.
Choosing a laptop deal
How much power do you need?
First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.
These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.
Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.
The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.
Different form factors
Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.
But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.
Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.
Battery life
The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.
Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.
