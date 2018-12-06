Treat yourself to an iPhone XS this Christmas with these incredible deals

Best iPhone XS Deals: Buying an iPhone XS outright can be an eye watering experience, but these cracking deals offer far better value for money and set you off with plenty of data.

The iPhone XS is the envy of many but its minimum price tag of £999 is sure to scare some people away. To soften the blow (and same some cash in the long run), it’s far better to go with a contract – and after much deliberation, we’ve found the two best ones that deserve your attention.

On the cheaper end of the equation, a 15GB contract with O2 only requires payments of £34 a month, perfect if you like to keep your monthly outgoings as low as possible. The contract does come with a £410 upfront cost, but if you use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout, you can knock £10 off the asking price. It might be a hurdle for some but it’s far better than the iPhone XS’s £999 RRP.

If you’re partial to several rounds of Fortnite on the go, then how does a whopping 100GB allowance sound? This behemoth of a deal comes with a much lower upfront cost of just £255 (with the code TRUSTED10), and then £49 a month. The total cost of ownership comes to only £1431 over two years which means, in effect, you’re only paying roughly £18 each month for that massive 100GB of data.

During Black Friday, you’d have been lucky to find a 100GB SIM for less than £20 a month, so this stands out as a real bargain. Plus it’s just nice to know that if you’re about to win a game, you won’t be cut out at the last minute because you’ve run out of data.

Speaking of which, the iPhone XS’s is a solid choice for gaming and streaming on the go. In our iPhone XS review, Max Parker wrote: “On paper, the 458ppi pixel density is below that of its Android flagship rivals but in real-world use, you’ll forgive this one shortcoming as content still looks so good. Whether you’re scrolling through Instagram or watching high dynamic-range content on supported apps like Netflix or YouTube… this is one of the nicest smartphone displays available right now.”

As with any great deal, its shelf life is limited and should be scooped up now before it’s gone. You’ll only have yourself to blame if you let these cracking offers pass you by.

iPhone XS New Specs and Features

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max iPhone XR Display 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch 19.5:9

1124 x 2436 AMOLED 6.1-inch IPS LCD Processor Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM TBC TBC Rear camera Dual 12 megapixels Single 12 megapixels Front camera 7 megapixels 7 megapixels Battery TBC TBC Software iOS 12 iOS 12 Storage 64/256/512GB 64/128/256GB

The iPhone XS may look like last year’s iPhone X but it now comes in gold… in truth, there are actually a wealth of new features onboard to render this the best and brightest of Apple in a smartphone. At the heart of the XS lies the new A12 Bionic processor; it offers a 15% performance improvement over last year’s A11 Bionic chip and paired with iOS 12 promises app load times that are 30% faster. The dual OIS-laden 12-megapixel rear camera now lets you adjust the amount of background bokeh after the fact, letting you adjust the virtual aperture from f/16 all the way out to f/1.4. The XS also promises better battery life than its predecessor and faster FaceID unlock too.

How much data do you need?

Here’s a question that with determine which plan you go with more than any other. Higher data contracts will take a toll on the price you pay either upfront or on a monthly basis, but whichever it is, the surplus will be there. Luckily for most of us however, if you’re a casual social media user (like myself), then there’s no need to worry about consuming too much data.

Social media platforms have been optimised to consume very low amounts of data, meaning that you’ll be perfectly content with a monthly allowance of between 4-8GB. If you’re the type of person to go one step beyond (watching Netflix during work meetings totally counts) then you’ll need something in the 20-40GB range.

