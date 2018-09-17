iPhone XS Cases: 7 cases to protect your new investment

Looking to get an iPhone XS case? Here are some of our early favourites

With two of Apple’s three new 2018 iPhones just days away from launch, interested parties (which may well mean you) might want to start thinking about wrapping these $1000+/£1000+ handsets up in some sort of protection.

Luckily there are already a wealth of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases out there to consider and we’ve rounded a few choice entrants up for you here.

Related: iPhone XR

1. Apple Silicone Case – $39/£45

Apple’s own silicone cases gives your iPhone a soft-touch finish, covering the sides and back of the phone’s body, including the hardware buttons. A rounded cut-out along the base leaves the speaker and microphone grilles, as well as the Lightning port accessible, while the inside face is lined with a microfibre material to minimise scratches and scrapes.

Apple’s silicone case comes in nine different shades and the company also guarantees that it won’t impede wireless charging.

Related: iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy S9

2. Tech21 Pure – $39.95/£29.95

Tech21’s most basic clear cases, the Pure range, are made from ‘BulletShield’ impact-resistant material. They’ve been proven to protect an iPhone from drops of up to 10 feet and sport an ultra-thin profile to boot. They come in a range of transparent, UV-resistant finishes and colours.

Related: iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max

You pay the same whether you’re buying for an iPhone XS or XS Max and Tech21 has confirmed that these cases shouldn’t interfere with the phone’s wireless charging.

3. Apple Leather Case – $49/£55

If you’re after a touch more luxury, Apple’s leather-backed cases might fit the bill. They cost a little more than the silicon options but they bring a textured finish, metal hardware controls and the same microfibre lining as the silicon case to the table.

Available in eight different colours for both devices and wireless charging shouldn’t be affected.

4. Mous Limitless 2.0 – From $49.99/£39.99

Making a tough case attractive was the main M.O. behind Mous’ Limitless 2.0 case, which comes in a variety of finishes. These affect both the colour of the impact-resistant body and the inlaid backing; which can be either carbon fibre, walnut, leather, bamboo or sea shell (think mother-of-pearl).

The body is a composite construction of polycarbonate and TPU, whilst the inside edge of each case is lined with the company’s proprietary impact-resistant AiroShock material for extra shock dissipation on impact. What’s more, Mous’s cases feature an array of magnets on the back which work with the company’s case add-ons, ranging from various mounts to a cardholder and more.

5. Tech21 Evo Luxe – $54.95/£39.95

A hardier and arguably more stylish aesthetic than Tech21’s Pure line, the Evo Luxe range features a woven mesh back for added grip and style. The case itself is rated to protect your iPhone from drops of up to 12 feet using the company’s own FlexShock material and it should still accommodate wireless charging without issue.

The only downside seems to be limited colour options.

6. Apple Leather Folio Case – From $99/£99

If screen protectors aren’t your thing, this leather folio case protects the front of your iPhone XS too. Opening the cover up wakes your iPhone automatically and the inside face features slots for a couple of cards or cash. The only caveat? A high price tag that unlike the other Apple cases in this lineup, costs more if you opt for the XS Max version.

Related: Apple Watch 4

7. Tech21 Evo Max – $39.95/£39.95

A Max for your Max? As the name implies, the Evo Max is the hardiest of Tech21’s current iPhone XS and XS Max case lineup. Available in black or Deep Blue, the Evo Max features a sliding camera cover to ensure those lenses stay scratch-free, the composite FlexShock design protects from drops up to 14 feet and Tech21 even throws in a holster for good measure.

Wireless charging shouldn’t be affected when using this case either.

We’ll be adding to this list once the iPhone XS is available, so bookmark this page for more.