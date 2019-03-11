Best iPhone X Deals: Save £300 on a SIM-Free Handset

Best iPhone X Deals: Apple’s original notched phone has come a long way, but after a significant price drop there’s never been a better time to buy.

With foldable phones and hole punch cameras on the horizon, the days of the notch seem numbered. Even though its reign of steering smartphone design is almost over, the iPhone X is still a superb device that now offers one of the best ways to jump on the high-end bandwagon for an affordable price.

From certain retailers, the iPhone X can be picked up even cheaper than the £749 iPhone XR. When you consider that the iPhone X has a superior screen and camera setup over the XR, it seems like a no brainer. The deals don’t stop there however; just take a wander down below to see the one that’s best for you.

The best iPhone X deals right now

Compared to a lot of other high-end smartphones that are currently available, you pick up the iPhone X with a ton of data with a relatively low monthly and upfront cost. If you want to save a bit of extra cash, just opt for a refurbished model, complete with a one-year warranty in case anything happens.

More of today’s best iPhone X deals

Maybe you’re the type of person who only needs a little bit of data each month. Whatever it is you require, just use our handy deals widget to see what else is out there.

Best SIM-Free iPhone X Deals

Going for a SIM-free model is always the better option if you’d rather not be tied down by a monthly payment. It’s also a good shout if you have a network that you’re happy to stick with. No hassle, just great deals.

What you need to know about the iPhone X

Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 – Recommended

With the success of the Samsung Galaxy S8’s stunning Infinity Display, it was clear that the iPhone needed a massive design overhaul to compete on the smartphone market – luckily, the iPhone X was just the ticket. Introducing the ‘notch’ design to the masses, the iPhone X has a gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED HDR display, perfect for watching videos and playing your favourite games.

The iPhone X was also the first of Apple’s smartphones to ditch the fingerprint sensor in favour of Face ID. The feature is now commonplace but the iPhone X still does it better than most of the competition. Apple seriously stepped up its camera game with the iPhone X, as the phone’s dual-camera setup allows for some truly jaw-dropping pictures.

While it has since been outpaced by the A12 Bionic chip found on the latest Apple phones, the A11 found within the iPhone X can still outperform most smartphones – a sign of the iPhone X’s original build quality.

Review verdict: “The best iPhone I’ve ever used and one of the most exciting phones of 2017. People will baulk at the price and make silly jokes about the notch, but if you’re happy to spend then you won’t be disappointed.”

iPhone X not the phone for you?

Consider these:

How to choose the best iPhone X deals for you

Make sure you have enough data

Practically every contract is going to offer you more than enough minutes and texts than you’ll ever need, if not just providing an unlimited amount. Most people will therefore prioritise how much data is provided each month, as this will impact how much browsing and streaming you can do.

As more and more of us use the likes of iMessage, FaceTime, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to message and call one another, traditional texts and minutes are also becoming more redundant. It’s all about that data when picking the best iPhone X deals.

If you’re going to be a moderate data user – such as streaming only a little Netflix, YouTube or Spotify over 4G – then you’ll want to aim for at least 5-10GB of data a month. If you plan on tethering your 4G connection, so that you can have internet access on your laptop or tablet, you’ll likely want to have at least 15GB of data each month, if not more. Just be sure to check how much data you’re allowed to use while tethered, as some operators limit your use.

Compare contract prices between lower data and higher data tariffs, too. Increasingly, you get a much better deal for more data, sometimes paying the same money as you would for less. There’s really no reason not to go for more data than you think you might need in that case. It’ll leave you some breathing room if you do suddenly find yourself binge-watching your favourite show on your next train journey.

Decide what you’re willing to pay upfront

As mentioned, the Apple iPhone X is a seriously pricey phone if you buy it SIM free. Not everyone has £999.99 lying around to buy one outright, so a contract is the best way to get hold of a shiny new iPhone and spread the cost.

Different contracts will have different upfront costs, which is the amount you pay at the beginning for the iPhone X. Paying more at the beginning can mean paying less each month, and vice versa. Typically, if you pay more upfront you’ll spend less over the course of the contract (called the Total Cost of Ownership or TCO).

To work out the TCO of a contract, simply multiply the monthly cost by the term of the contract (typically 24 months), then add the upfront cost. When finding the best iPhone X deals, you might be put off by a higher TCO, but keep in mind your personal financial circumstances. While you might end up paying more in the long run, a lower upfront cost could be the key to landing yourself your perfect phone while spreading the cost to something you’re comfortable with.

How to pick a network provider

Beyond just the price of the contracts, there are a range of reasons to think about what network provider you want to sign up with.

In the past, you might have gotten perks like free calls to the same network, but considering you now get more minutes and texts than you’ll probably ever need, making sure you’re on the same phone network as your friends and family is no longer an issue.

But there are other things to consider when deciding which network provider to use.

First off, you’ll want to make sure you have good network coverage for both calls and 4G. You don’t want to find out you’re living in a blackspot. You can check the network coverage of the big networks using these links:

Just pop a postcode in and you’ll be able to see everything from 2G, 3G and 4G coverage. Be sure to check any places you’ll regularly be using your phone such as your home and work.

Wi-Fi Calling

One way to get around spotty network coverage is Wi-Fi Calling. This is a feature now supported by all four of the UK’s big network operators and essentially lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts.

This is far more reliable and better quality than relying on network reception and lets you still use your phone anywhere you have an internet connection.

Your call minutes and text messages are still taken out of your standard tariff when using Wi-Fi Calling.

It simply requires you to turn on the necessary settings on a compatible phone. You can find out more about each network’s Wi-Fi Calling and how to activate it here: EE | Three | Vodafone | O2.

Network perks and benefits

Each network also offers some perks to entice you and we’ve listed some of them below:

Three

Go Binge is available on select Three contracts and lets you stream as much as you want from a select number of services, and these won’t count against your data allowance. Services include Netflix, Apple Music and Deezer (you can see the full list here). This is great if you’re a Netflix binger as you won’t have to worry about how much data you’re using. Three also offers ‘Feel at Home’ roaming in 71 countries, letting you use your allowance while abroad.

EE

EE customers can get three months of free BT Sports on their mobile letting you watch a wide range of sports including football and rugby. There’s also six months of free Apple Music for pay monthly subscribers.

EE also supports Wi-Fi calling, so if your phone also has that function, you can make regular calls through an internet connection. Perfect if you ever have patchy network coverage. If you live in London, you also get Wi-Fi on the London Underground.

Vodafone

Certain Vodafone Red Entertainment plans give you 24 months of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile, Now TV or Prime Video. The latter is a new addition to Red Entertainment’s stable. Some of these services are quite costly, so it’s worth factoring these in when making a choice.

Vodafone has recently announced an expansion to its roaming on Red Entertainment plans, called Global Roaming Plus, adding an additional 29 destinations. This brings its total to 77 countries worldwide where you can use your Vodafone contract without additional charge. There are also an additional 75 ‘Roam-further’ destinations where you can pay from £6 a day for service abroad.

Global Roaming Plus is available to new and upgrading Vodafone customers from September 4th. The original 48 Roam-free destinations can be found here.

The newly added destinations include: Albania, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Ghana, Grenada, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Monsterrat, Mozambique, Netherland Antilles, New Zealand, South Africa, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, UK Virgin Islands, USA.

O2

O2 gives you O2 Priority, which can give you early access to tickets to gigs and shows and exclusive offers for O2 customers. O2 also provides free access to certain public Wi-Fi networks across the UK for its customers. O2 has also announced it’s adding more countries to its list of supported roaming destinations, taking the total to 75 countries.

iD Mobile

iD Mobile has the perk of data rollover. This means any data you don’t use from your month’s allowance is added to the next month’s. This gives you a second chance to use it, so it doesn’t go to waste.

Keep your old phone number

Gone are the days of messaging everyone in your phone book to tell them you have a new phone number. Even if you change network providers, you can keep your old phone number.

To port your old number between providers, you’ll need to contact your old provider and ask for something called a PAC code. This stands for Port Authorising Code. Once you have this, just contact your new provider and they can handle the transfer of your number. This usually takes about 24 hours.

You usually have 30 days to give your new provider the PAC code, as they tend to expire after this period. Fear not, you can always request a new PAC.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.