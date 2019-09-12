Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals: Are you going to preorder the most expensive version of Apple’s latest handsets? Going for the best shouldn’t mean breaking the bank, and thanks to our deals roundup, you won’t have to.

Following Apple’s announcement of three new iPhone models yesterday – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – retailers have scrambled to offer rewards and incentive ahead of this Friday when preorders for all three handsets officially go live. But who’s got the time to locate all those incentives and put them together in one handy list? Oh wait, that’s totally us.

Retailing at £1149, even more expensive than last year’s iPhone XS Max, there’s no denying that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is one of the priciest flagships phones on the market even if it does offer this year’s most premium mobile experience from Apple. Still, even a behemoth like the iPhone 11 Pro Max can become affordable when you pick the device up on contract. To see which retailers and networks will be stocking the phone, just take a gander at the list below.

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals

Mobiles.co.uk

When it comes to sheer value for money, Mobiles.co.uk has brought out the big guns by offering £30 cashback (upon ordering the latest iPhones) when you register your interest ahead of time. You can ask for fairer than that on a brand new flagship device.

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Mobiles.co.uk Deal Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – Get £30 cashback at launch Hoping to bag a brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max upon release? Pre-register your interest with Mobiles.co.uk and you'll get a swish £30 cashback when ordering at launch.

Sky Mobile

If you’re a Sky Mobile customer who’s more than 31 days into their contract, you can swap right over to the iPhone 11 Pro Max with no penalty, you just have to decide if you want to swap on a 12 month or 24 month contract with Swap 12 and Swap 24 respectively. While preorders won’t go live until tomorrow, we do have the prices ahead of time:

1GB: Swap 24 – £47/month and no upfront cost, Swap 12 – £68/month and £99 upfront

– £47/month and no upfront cost, – £68/month and £99 upfront 10GB: Swap 24 – £51/month and no upfront cost, Swap 12 – £72/month and £99 upfront

– £51/month and no upfront cost, – £72/month and £99 upfront 50GB: Swap 24 – £76/month and no upfront cost, Swap 12 – £97/month and £99 upfront

EE

While EE has yet to officially announce its tariff prices for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the network operator will be offering the handset through its anytime upgrade scheme. You can Upgrade Anytime just 15 days after starting a new plan and up to 45 days before it ends. Plus, you can register your interest ahead of time to make sure you’re the first to know about the network’s iPhone 11 Pro Max contracts.

Virgin Mobile

Fancy winning a free iPhone 11? Virgin Mobile is offering just that to anyone who pre-registers their interest ahead of this week’s official launch.

What’s new about the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

As this year’s successor to the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the must-have mobile for any Apple fans after the most premium iOS experience possible. So, sitting at £100 more than the iPhone 11 Pro (and a staggering £420 more than the iPhone 11), what exactly do you get with the iPhone 11 Pro Max to justify the £1149 price tag?

As you can imagine, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s biggest selling point is its 6.5-inch screen which makes full use of Apple’s new Super Retina XDR technology with 2688×1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi. If you use your mobile phone as your main device of choice for streaming content, having that larger screen in your pocket will make for a far better viewing experience than on the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s smaller siblings.

Of course, with all that extra retail space at its disposal, the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the biggest battery life of the bunch, with a single-charge life span that’s reportedly five hours longer than that of the iPhone XS Max. What’s more, thanks to new fast charging capabilities under the hood, you can fill the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s tank up to 50% in just 30 minutes – perfect for those last minute dashes out the door.

Beyond that, the performance of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the smaller iPhone 11 Pro is almost identical, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, the latest iPhones come packed with Apple’s brand new A13 chipset, which the company claims is the fastest chipset and GPU found in a smartphone. While we won’t get a chance to properly verify this claim until testing is underway, any improvement upon the already super-fast A12 chipset from last year’s lineup is sure to be a hit.

Plus, both versions of the iPhone 11 Pro have the cheaper iPhone 11 beat in the camera department, boasting a tri-camera setup comprised of a wide angle sensor, extra wide sensor and a telephoto lens. With the camera app offering seamless jumps between all three sensors, you’ll be able to find the perfect angle in no time to capture your desired shot.

