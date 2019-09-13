Best iPhone 11 Deals – Preorders now live

Best iPhone 11 Deals: Preorders are now live for Apple’s latest smartphone, but why waste time browsing when you could get straight to the best deals available, right here?

Officially dropping at retailers across the country on September 20th, those who simply can’t wait – or don’t want to risk coming across a ‘sold out’ sign – can put down a pre-order right now to secure their very own iPhone 11, and beat the queues in the process.

With an RRP of £729, the iPhone 11 is already more affordable than the iPhone XR’s original asking price of £749, but we feel that you can always do better than that. When opting for a tariff, not only can you split the cost of the phone into bitesize chunks that are easier to contend with, but you can also get a ton of data alongside the handset at a reasonable price.

Regardless of whether you decide to opt for a contract or drop the cash on a SIM-free model, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 11 deals that money can buy.

What are the best iPhone 11 Deals?

Best SIM-Free iPhone 11 Deal Apple iPhone 11, 64GB of Storage - Two Year Guarantee Ensure you get the most out of your brand new iPhone 11 with John Lewis' standard two year guarantee alongside your purchase and benefit from the speedy A13 Bionic chip, dual-rear camera set-up and beautiful design, of course.

What’s new about the iPhone 11?

Contrary to Apple’s marketing last year, the iPhone 11 is actually the “affordable” variant within this year’s trio of handsets, acting more as a successor to the iPhone XR than the iPhone XS. Still, the concept of “affordable” in Apple’s world actually translates to a high-end flagship phone that can dance with the best of them.

Packing a new A13 chipset made specifically for Apple’s latest phones, early adopters of the iPhone 11 can expect faster processing speeds than ever before, making for a super smooth user experience.

Many pundits have been wondering if the iPhone 11 will have 5G, and we can now say for sure that Apple will be skipping the 5G bandwagon, for this generation at least.

Not too dissimilar from the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD, perfect for Apple’s Apple TV Plus streaming service, as well as its Arcade gaming subscription service. With six new colours, the sparkly new purple and green variants are an interesting addition amongst the more standard white, black, yellow and product red shades we’ve seen before.

Perhaps the most impressive upgrade from its predecessor is the iPhone 11’s camera set-up. Boosted with a dual rear-camera, the iPhone 11 features a wide and ultra wide sensor that delivers even more impressive photo possibilities in the controversial square back module.

Offering added definition to Portrait Mode, it will now pick up as you squeeze even more of your friends into the shot. Taking on the likes of the Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple also introduced Night Mode, a shooting mode which automatically triggers in low light conditions, producing brilliant, flawless images.

Related: Best iPhone 11 Pro deals

Shooting in video provides a delicious new user experience too, allowing you to easily shift between sensors whilst recording. Similarly, if you’re snapping a picture and think it would make for a great clip, you can use the Quick Take functionality, holding down your finger to shift seamlessly into video mode.

Captured in 4K resolution, Apple are also saying the iPhone 11 allows you to shoot in the highest quality available on any smartphone. Add to that its spatial audio speaker with Dolby Atmos built-in, witness an even more immersive sound and overall watching experience.

Let’s not forget the swish new front facing TrueDepth camera either. The standout feature was definitely the introduction of now being able to capture film star moments with slow-mo shooting, coining the term ‘slofie’ — a definite hit in the Trusted Reviews office.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…