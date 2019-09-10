Best iPhone 11 Preorder Deals – Find the top UK preorder offers

Best iPhone 11 Deals: Tonight Apple finally unveiled its latest line-up of hardware to an awed crowd at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, including the hotly anticipated iPhone 11.

Announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 5, the iPhone 11 sits as the affordable answer in this premium three handset line-up from the tech top-dog.

Coming in a spectrum of six exciting colours, including a brand new purple and green variant, this is the powerful successor to the iPhone XR and is one to wet your appetite, especially at a new low price. The iPhone 11 could be yours from $699 (we expect £699 in the UK).

Not officially set to be released until September 20th, with preorders opening this Friday, you’ve got some time to weigh up your options between the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. For avid Apple fans ready to lap up those pre-order deals, lucky for you, we’ll be listing them as they come in right here.

What are the best iPhone 11 Deals?

Mobiles.co.uk

Get a sweet £30 saving simply by registering your interest with any of the new handsets from Apple. Whether you want the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, if you decide to make a purchase signing up below will give you that tasty £30 discount.

iPhone 11 Pre-register your interest Something new is coming – Register your interest and receive £30 cashback when ordering at launch When it comes to ordering a brand new iPhone, any money saved is always a blessing which is why this fantastic offer from Mobiles.co.uk is just the ticket for any Apple fans hoping to get the latest handset.

Sky Mobile

Want to save £25 on accessories for your new iPhone? Register right here with Sky Mobile.

EE

While EE has yet to officially announce its contracts, or any major deals ahead of time, the network operator will be offering the iPhone 11 via its anytime upgrade scheme, which lets you bag the latest handset in the first 15 and last 45 days of your existing contract.

What’s new about the iPhone 11?

Not too dissimilar from the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD, perfect for Apple’s Apple TV Plus streaming service, as well as its Arcade gaming subscription service. With six new colours, the sparkly new purple and green variants are an interesting addition amongst the more standard white, black, yellow and product red shades we’ve seen before.

Perhaps the most impressive upgrade from its predecessor is the iPhone 11’s camera set-up. Boosted with a dual rear-camera, the iPhone 11 features a wide and ultra wide sensor that delivers even more impressive photo possibilities in the controversial square back module.

Offering added definition to Portrait Mode, it will now pick up as you squeeze even more of your friends into the shot. Taking on the likes of the Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple also introduced Night Mode, a shooting mode which automatically triggers in low light conditions, producing brilliant, flawless images.

Shooting in video provides a delicious new user experience too, allowing you to easily shift between sensors whilst recording. Similarly, if you’re snapping a picture and think it would make for a great clip, you can use the Quick Take functionality, holding down your finger to shift seamlessly into video mode.

Captured in 4K resolution, Apple are also saying the iPhone 11 allows you to shoot in the highest quality available on any smartphone. Add to that its spatial audio speaker with Dolby Atmos built-in, witness an even more immersive sound and overall watching experience.

Let’s not forget the swish new front facing TrueDepth camera either. The standout feature was definitely the introduction of now being able to capture film star moments with slow-mo shooting, coining the term ‘slofie’ — a definite hit in the Trusted Reviews office.

As expected, with the new line-up of iPhones, Apple also unveiled the A13 Bionic chip, which not only bolsters general performance but also graphics, ideal for running Apple Arcade games. The A13 chip also improves battery life, adding an extra hour of running time before you need to put your iPhone on charge.

