 large image

Best iOS 15.2 features: What’s new in the beta?

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has just seeded the first iOS 15.2 beta for developers to test, revealing several new features that are on the way to iPhone and iPad users.

You may still be getting to grips with iOS 15.1, with its new SharePlay features and exciting iPhone 13 camera features, but Apple as always is one step ahead.

The company has already moved on to the testing phase of the next major update to its mobile operations system, iOS 15.2. Here are some of the new features and improvements it contains.

App Privacy Report

If there’s one big addition to iOS 15.2 at this early point, it’s App Privacy Report. Previewed at Apple’s at WWDC in June, it breaks down precisely how often your installed apps have accessed your data over the past seven days, as well as when they have contacted other domains.

Notification summary

Apple is adjusting the notification summary system in iOS 15.2. There’s a new card-based system at play that should prove easier to process at a glance.

Emergency SOS

In a minor adjustment to the Emergency SOS feature, it now takes 8 seconds to call emergency services with a combination of button presses, rather than the existing 3 seconds. Hopefully this will mean fewer accidental calls.

Communication Safety

Apple announced a raft of new child safety protocols earlier in the year. One of those features, called Communication Safety, appears to be rolling out as part of iOS 15.2, judging from the source code. Employing Apple’s machine learning technology, this feature will warn parents and children in the event that sexually explicit photos are received or sent from a child’s iPhone.

