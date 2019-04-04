Best Huawei P30 Pro Deals: Last Day to Receive a Free Sonos One, Plus Save £104 on SIM-Free

With just one day to go before Huawei’s spectacular P30 Pro hits the shelves, there’s still time to bag yourself a free Sonos One (worth £199) as a preorder bonus.

The P30 Pro might be the pricier option of the new P30 range – with a larger RRP of £899 compared to the £699 asking price of the P30 – but there are still several smashing deals available to make for an affordable upgrade.

The biggest draw of course is that no matter which preorder option you go for, you’ll still get a free Sonos One multi-room speaker, one of the best of its kind on the market. That’s just the cherry on top however, as we start to get into the real meat of these bargains.

If you’ve got the money to go SIM-free, Fonehouse is trouncing the competition by offering a gigantic £104 price reduction on the P30 Pro. So instead of forking out £899, you’ll only have to pay £794.99. That’s the kind of discount you’d expect to see months from now, making it an absolute winner.

For anyone who’d rather spread the cost out, both Mobiles.co.uk and Affordable Mobiles have some stellar options. In the case of the 30GB contract from O2, against the RRP of the P30 Pro, you’re only really paying £6.20 a month for all that data – an amazing deal by any standard.

Best Huawei P30 Pro Deals

What you need to about about the Huawei P30 Pro

More so than any other generation before it, the differences between Huawei’s P30 Pro and the standard P30 are staggering. Let’s start with the most obvious difference: the camera. The P20 Pro’s tri-camera setup wowed us back in 2018, but now the P30 Pro is adding a ToF (time-of-flight) 3D sensor and a wider f/1.6 lens.

All of these upgrades are perfect for any amateur photographers, as you’ll come away with far more natural looking shots, regardless of the setting. There’s even an improved 5x optical zoom, which can be pushed to 10x – using the combined prowess of all three cameras – in a mode that Huawei has labelled ‘Hybrid Zoom’.

You can also expect a far better experience when shooting in low light, with Huawei having set the P30 Pro’s highest ISO level at a whopping 400,000. At that rate, it seems as though Huawei isn’t just competing with the Pixel 3’s night sight, but also most DSLR cameras. Budding photographers will seriously want to consider investing in a P30 Pro.

The chasm only widens when you consider the P30 Pro’s 4200mAh battery, which towers over the 3650mAh offering on the standard P30. There’s no telling yet what the official numbers are in terms of battery life, but you can expect the P30 Pro to get you safely to the end of the day without any hassle.

Opting for the P30 Pro will also give you greater peace of mind with the phone’s iP68 water resistance rating. With the ability to withstand water immersion for periods of up to 30 minutes, you won’t be left out of pocket should your phone accidentally fall into the sink (hey, it happens to the best of us).

