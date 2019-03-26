Huawei P30 Pro Preorder Deals: Get a free SONOS One Bluetooth Speaker worth £199

Huawei P30 Pro Preorder: The Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship smartphone has finally been revealed – here’s how you can save on your preorder.

After months of speculation, the details are out on the Huawei P30 Pro and they certainly don’t disappoint. Packing three rear cameras with a new time-of-flight 3D sensor for more natural bokeh effects, the P30 Pro looks to be Huawei’s most ambitious smartphone yet.

If you want to be one of the lucky first adopters then you’re already in the right place. Saving you time (and money in the long run), we’ve found the best P30 Pro preorder deals that deserve you attention. At present, the standout offer includes a free Sonos One Bluetooth speaker – worth £199 – with each purchase, alongside a £40 gift card to retailers including Tesco, H&M and more.

Best Huawei P30 Pro Deals

What you need to about about the Huawei P30 Pro

More so than any other generation before it, the differences between Huawei’s P30 Pro and the standard P30 are staggering. Let’s start with the most obvious difference: the camera. The P20 Pro’s tri-camera setup wowed us back in 2018, but now the P30 Pro is adding a ToF (time-of-flight) 3D sensor and a wider f/1.6 lens.

All of these upgrades are perfect for any amateur photographers, as you’ll come away with far more natural looking shots, regardless of the setting. There’s even an improved 5x optical zoom, which can be pushed to 10x – using the combined prowess of all three cameras – in a mode that Huawei has labelled ‘Hybrid Zoom’.

The chasm only widens when you consider the P30 Pro’s 4200mAh battery, which towers over the 3650mAh offering on the standard P30. There’s no telling yet what the official numbers are in terms of battery life, but you can expect the P30 Pro to get you safely to the end of the day without any hassle.

Opting for the P30 Pro will also give you greater peace of mind with the phone’s iP68 water resistance rating. With the ability to withstand water immersion for periods of up to 30 minutes, you won’t be left out of pocket should your phone accidentally fall into the sink (hey, it happens to the best of us).

