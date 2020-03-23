With Governments worldwide insisting that people work from home instead of the office, the sudden shift in environment has no doubt left many feeling that they’re without some of the essentials that allow them to do their job efficiently. A great deal of this comes down to the fact that our brains associate home as a place of rest and relaxation, so it can be tricky to get into the working mindset when you’re just a few metres away from the TV.

To that end, we’ve put together some ideas that can really go a long way in helping you to mimic the office vibe in your own home. Speaking from experience, it’s no easy task but with the right equipment in tow, you’ll master the art of working from home in no time.

Get a decent monitor – with adjustable height

This one seems like a no brainer, but having a decent monitor can do more for your workflow than just offer a larger screen over a laptop. With a monitor in place, you’re far more likely to keep your workload in one area of your home and avoid straying to the couch or even back to bed. Regardless of which monitor you go for, we definitely recommend getting one with adjustable height so you’re never left hunching over your desk.

Bag a solid wireless mouse

I know there are plenty of people out there who are fine with using their laptop’s trackpad, and hey, more power to you. From my experience however, you can get a lot more done with a proper wireless mouse at your disposal. I’ve been using the Logitech M590 for over a year now, and I have yet to replace the battery that was included. It’s compact, fits nicely in your hand and even boasts a satisfying scroll wheel – you can’t ask for much more than that.

Get friendly with a Smart Speaker

Admittedly working from home can be a touch on the lonely side when you haven’t got the rest of your team around you cracking jokes and providing oddly comforting background noise as you work. In lieu of your colleagues, it might be worth considering a little desk companion running Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Aside from being able to play a spot of music when the mood takes you, an AI assistant can keep your deadlines in check with to-do lists and reminders, as well as telling an eye-roll worthy joke here and there. As an added bonus, the Echo Dot with Clock comes with a digital LED display which can be handy for helping you to keep track of time. Even if you don’t opt for this variant of the Echo Dot, I’d still recommend getting a clock of some description to adorn your desk.

Brighten the place up with a Philips Hue lamp

Another smart home gadget here to help you assimilate into working from home, the Philips Hue Bloom table lamp gives you a variety of features to help you concentrate and map out your day. With a timer feature, you can have the colour profile shift in order to signify the start and end of your day. This function can also be used to help you wake up with brightness gradually increasing. Considering its small stature, it’s also easy enough to transport the Philips Hue Bloom light from your bedroom to your study.

Set up a Nespresso machine

Let’s face it, you can have all the tech in the world at your disposal, but it won’t amount to much if you don’t have a hot cup of coffee to go with it. With that in mind, coffee machines that utilise Nespresso capsules are a great shout for getting a barista-style hit of caffeine. What’s more, because there’s a wide variety of flavours available, you can mix it up from home and avoid having your morning coffee feel like the first step in a Groundhog Day scenario.

