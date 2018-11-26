Best Kitchen Deals: If your kitchen needs a spruce up then take a look at our list of the best deals from Amazon, Currys and Argos on some fantastic kitchen appliances.

Move aside living room, the kitchen is the cool place to be. Between advanced coffee machines that make café-quality hot drinks and air fryers that can cook your favourite food in a much healthier way, there’s very little to keep you out of the kitchen these days.

The humble kitchen appliance has also had a serious style injection and what was a mundane item, like a stand mixer, can now be the focal point of your kitchen counter.

With the new age of kitchen appliances, there has also been a boom in the number of companies competing for space on your countertop. To save you from the drudgery of comparing them all, we’ve made it easy by collecting the best kitchen deals and presenting them according to which retailer they’ve come from. No fuss and no worries.

For all you caffeine fiends out there, we have a separate ‘Best Deals’ section dedicated solely to coffee machine deals, in case you don’t find what you’re after here.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any bargains before they’re gone.

Amazon Kitchen Deals

There are plenty of kitchen deals to be found on Amazon but the best value for money undoubtedly lies with the Kenwood Chef Standing Mixer which is now going for £157.67 less than the original asking price.

Currys Kitchen Deals

Currys is leading the charge where coffee makers are concerned. The retailer is selling the Dolce Gusto Starter Pack – which includes the coffee maker, several coffee pods and a rotating pod holder – for just £49.99. This is a brilliant deal for getting you set up and making great coffee in no time.

Argos Kitchen Deals

There aren’t too many kitchen deals to be found on Argos right now, but a stylish Russell Hobbs slow cooker can be had for less than half price – get in.