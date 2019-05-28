Best Headphones Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019

Amazon’s yearly sales frenzy is rapidly approaching, but that hasn’t stopped the company rolling out a load of banging headphone deals in the run up to Prime Day.

A decent set of cans is an essential purchase for any music fan. But with headphones coming in all shapes and sizes, knowing which to get can be tricky. First off you need to decide what form factor you want – in ear, over-ear or on ear. Then you have to consider if you’re after a wired or wireless set. The answer will radically change which set is best for you.

Then you have to then consider price. Like most things – though there are some great value sets – headphones are a technology where you get what you pay for. But with some of the best sets costing over £300 they can be an expensive luxury, unless you grab them on a spiffy Amazon deal.

We’ll be updating this page regularly in the run up to and during Amazon Prime Day. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back with us for all the best headphone deals.

Best Amazon Prime Headphone Deals

Amazon always has some decent headphone deals running, below are the best we’ve found.

Headphone deals at other retailers

Not found the pair of headphones you’re after? Don’t fret there are plenty of other details outside of Amazon. These are the best we’ve seen that are currently running.

What are the best headphones (2019)?

As it stands the AKG Y50 are our pick for best value over-ear headphones. If you’re after something a little more expensive then the Sony WH-1000XM3 are great ANC (active noise cancellation) over-ears that won the best headphones award at the hallowed Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. If in-ears are more your thing then the Soundmagic E11C our the best value set around. True audiophiles will be better off checking out the Noble Audio Katana which are the best “money is no object” option set we’ve tested.

What happened last year?

Last year’s Prime day featured a wealth of great headphone deals. These included a £105 discount on the Sennheiser PXC 550 and £61 off the B&O Beoplay H4 wireless headphones. The two deals were the cheapest we’d ever seen either set at the time. For gym goers the Anker Wireless Headphones enjoyed a £6 discount that let you grab them for a modest £20.

What headphone deals can we expect?

This year we’re expecting to see a number of cracking deals targeting the growing true-wireless segment of the headphone market. True wireless has been a growing form factor since Apple launched its first gen Airpods.

Following the Airpods’ release, numerous other companies have launched sets targeting the space including Samsung with the Galaxy Buds earlier this year. With buyers clamouring to get their hands on true-wireless sets, it’d make sense for Amazon to release a fresh wave of deals targeting the space as a result.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest sales festivals. It’s a yearly event where the company runs a series of flash sales. Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday there isn’t a set day where Prime Day happens each year. We’re expecting it to be around mid-July this year, based off when past Prime days have occurred. If you want to learn more about Prime Day 2019, you can visit our Prime Day hub here.

