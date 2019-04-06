Best Grand National each-way bets, odds and bookies paying out 6 places

Best Grand National 2019 Odds: Tips for Grand National each-way bets

The Grand National 2019 is here, and today’s race at Aintree promises to be one of the best in recent memory. There’s no less than seven races taking place today (Saturday, April 6), but the big one is obviously the Grand National Handicap Chase at 5.15pm BST. Tempted to place a bet? Our guide reveals the best Grand National 2019 each-way bets and bookies paying out the most places this year.

One of the UK’s most celebrated sporting events, the Grand National is when many of us enjoy our yearly flutter on the gee-gees. But for non-regulars, betting on the horses can be a bit intimidating, not least when it comes to each-way bets.

Ever wonder why your nan won big on a horse that came sixth, but you lost a bundle on one that came fifth? Unfortunately, not all UK bookies are created equal when it comes to the number of places paid out for the Grand National, but we’re here to help.

Here’s a quick look at the biggest UK bookies – some exclusively online operations, others also on your nearest High Street – and how many places they’ll be paying out for Grand National 2019 each-way bets.

Best Grand National 2019 Each-way Bets and Odds: Bookies paying out 6 places on today’s race

This year, more bookies than ever are paying our a whole SIX places on The Grand National (with corresponding odds) when betting online, making this the smartest way to place a Grand National each-way bet.

Here are our tips for where to place your Grand National each-way bet today.

Ladbrokes

William Hill

Betfair

BetVictor

Paddy Power (also in-shop)

Coral

Boylesports

888Sport

Now that you’ve got an idea of how the Grand National 2019 betting landscape looks, is it time for some tips?

