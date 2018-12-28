Best Pixel 3 XL Deals: Limited time offer now cheaper than going SIM-free

Best Pixel 3 XL Deals: The most premium version of Google’s latest smartphone is cheaper than ever with these limited time contracts that get you tons of data for a minimal cost.

If you’re wondering why your friend’s Instagram shots suddenly look amazing, chances are they received a Pixel 3 for Christmas. The Pixel line of smartphones is renowned for their insane camera quality, and the Pixel 3 XL is no different. Even better though is the superbly low price contracts that have you paying less for the Pixel 3 XL as opposed to buying the phone outright.

The best deal of the bunch comes from none other than EE, offering you a massive 30GB of data for just £33 a month and £15 upfront (with the code TRUSTED10). With 30GB in your pocket, you won’t ever have to worry about running out your data cap from streaming your favourite Netflix series for the fifteenth time.

As great as the deal is, it’s only available for another three days (at the time of writing this article) so don’t wait too long to pick it up. As someone who survived the trenches of Black Friday, believe me when I say that there are few things worse than missing out on a smashing deal that you had your eye on.

Related: Best Pixel 3 Deals

If you’re looking to engage in some heavy duty, data guzzling antics however, then you might be better suited with a different offer. On that front, EE has you covered once more but this time with a 60GB contract for just £51.75 a month and no upfront cost to speak of.

Having an extra 30GB at your disposal will come in handy as you’ll probably be using the Pixel 3 XL’s magnificent cameras to capture and upload every moment of your day.

Speaking of the phone’s cameras, Mobiles Editor Mark Parker wrote in his review: “Low-light shots are fantastic too, comfortably some of the best on a phone and up there with the Huawei P20 Pro. Skies are dark, but details aren’t lost and colours shines through even poorly lit environments. There’s a dedicated Night Sight mode too, which combines even more frames together, alters exposure and gives you the impression you can see in the dark. The results are astonishing; never before has a phone taken low-light snaps like this.”

Plus, by opting for the XL model instead of the regular Pixel 3, you’re getting a larger battery as standard – just what you need for a day of non-stop photography.

Remember, while there’s no explicit expiry date for the 60GB contract, the 30GB offering will only be around for another three days – so don’t let it pass you by. If you need an added incentive, both contract come with six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport on the house. Talk about a bargain.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

For more Boxing Day deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.