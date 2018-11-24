Trending:

These tasty Black Friday gin deals are sure to tipple your fancy

It’s not just top tech that’s discounted in the UK Black Friday deals rush – you can also enjoy some amazing boozy bargains, like these incredible Black Friday gin deals.

With Christmas just around the corner, many of us are no doubt preparing to enjoy a festive tipple of two, and these great Amazon UK Black Friday deals on premium gins are a great place to get started.

We’re not talking about your run of the mill Beefeater or Gordon’s here, but rather two artisan brands favoured by mixologists – the rosemary-tinged Gin Mare from Spain and more classically dry Silent Pool from Great Britain.

Best Black Friday Gin Deals 2018

Silent Pool Gin, 70 cl

A delicious artisan gin from the UK that's currently enjoying a hefty Black Friday discount.

Amazon

|

24% off

|

Now £30.33

View Deal

Now £30.33

|

24% off

|

Amazon

Mare Gin, 70 cl

Hailing from Spain, this rosemary-scented gin is a favourite of mixologists worldwide thanks to its unique character.

Amazon

|

21% off

|

Now £31.50

View Deal

Now £31.50

|

21% off

|

Amazon

Gin Mare is over 20% off thanks to a price cut of more than £8, while Silent Pool is over £9 off and down to a shade over £30.

Don’t just take our pie-eyed word for it, though. Awarding Gin Mare 5/5 stars, Amazon Verified Purchaser  Ms. H. S. Brown wrote: “THE most delicious gin I have ever tasted! Perfect perfect balance of savoury flavours, and tastes delicious with a good quality tonic and some cucumber (or even neat!). Beautifully packaged and fast to arrive too.”

That stylish packaging makes it a perfect Christmas present, too, so snap up this incredible Black Friday gin deal while supplies last.

