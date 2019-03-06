Game of Thrones Offer: Two Months of Now TV for the Price of One

We’re just weeks away from the final season of Game of Thrones, so what better time to pick up a Now TV subscription with this incredible two for one deal?

Now that the full trailer for Game of Thrones season eight has been revealed, hype for the grand finale is now at an all time high. In what is sure to be one of the most talked about television events of the decade, the long awaited climax to Game of Thrones simply cannot be missed.

Traditionally, a full month of access to Now TV’s entertainment section would set you back £7.99. Using our exclusive link however, you can get a two-month pass for the price of one. If all you need is way to watch the final season in high definition, then this is the deal for you.

As you may have heard however, the entire Game of Thrones story thus far has returned to Now TV for this special occasion. While it’s a great time for fans of the show to revisit some classic episodes, it also gives everyone else a chance to catch up before the show reaches its end.

If you want to be in on the conversation, we recommend opting for the four-month pass instead. Currently going for the lower price of just £17.85 (as opposed to £31.96), this extended pass will give you plenty of time to catch up on seasons one through seven. You’ll be a Game of Thrones aficionado before you know it.

Of course, if you like the look of all of the other great content on Now TV and want to opt for a longer subscription, we’ve got you covered. Instead of forking out a whopping £95.88 for a yearlong entertainment pass, with us you can get it for the ridiculously low price of just £45. You’ll have some incredible shows waiting for you, including True Detective and Big Little Lies.

Whichever deal you go for, you’ll still get plenty bang for your buck and you won’t miss out one of the greatest television events of 2019.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK