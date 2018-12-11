Crazy Deal: The Note 9 with 30GB of data is now cheaper than going SIM-free

Best Galaxy Note 9 Deals: In the best offer I’ve seen all month, you can get the Note 9 with 30GB of data for less money than buying the phone outright.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you usually have to wait until the January sales for a true banger of a deal, but not here. Samsung is offering £150 cashback on eligible purchases of the Note 9. When bought through Mobiles.co.uk, you can also use the code TRUSTED10 to save yourself an additional £10 on the upfront cost.

Looking at O2’s 30GB contract at £38 a month and £25 upfront, you would normally pay £937 over two years. With Samsung’s cashback offer and the TRUSTED10 code however, you’ll only have to pay £777 – that’s nearly £100 less than the SIM-free price of £869. Talk about an insane bargain.

If you want to save even more money however, we recommend going for the 15GB contract from O2 instead. Coming in at £34 a month and £99 upfront, this only comes to £755 when the previous offers are added, making this a perfect option for anyone who just needs a fair amount of data to get by.

Anyone who’s familiar with Samsung’s Note series will know that they are a force to be reckoned with, and the Note 9 is no exception. Just take a look at some of these specs: a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HDR display, 4000 mAh battery, and a 12-megapixel variable aperture main camera with a 12-megapixel secondary 2x zoom camera. This thing’s a beast.

The Note 9 also comes packed with the S Pen, with Mobiles Editor Max Parker writing: “In use the S Pen is as good as ever – it’s fluid, smooth and uber-responsive. There’s almost no lag when you’re writing, and the fantastic palm-rejection software means you can write naturally without accidentally drawing over other parts of the display.”

At these prices, there’s very little reason not to jump on the Note 9 bandwagon. Anyone who’s been waiting for a price drop should wait no more – it’s unlikely that we’ll see a better deal than this for months to come.

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

On the surface, the design is more an evolution of the Note 8, rather than revolution, much like the move from the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9. That said, the Note 8 was already a good-looking phone so only small improvements were needed to keep the design feeling fresh.

The bezel around the screen has been made thinner, so the Note 9 is actually a fraction smaller than its predecessor, yet now has a larger 6.4-inch screen. That’s a great size for productivity and entertainment, two of the things that people want if opting for a larger phablet phone. It’s still a quad-HD (1440 x 2960) AMOLED display that supports HDR, too.

Another most welcome change is moving the fingerprint sensor below the camera lens on the rear, making it far less awkward to use. The phone remains as IP68 rated, so will happily survive water to depths of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

Otherwise, you can expect the usual performance upgrades with a newly refreshed phone. There’s now either a Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 8910 processor inside (the former being used in models sold in the US), which should really bump up the Note 9’s speed. Storage options now go all the way up to 512GB, too, which can be paired with a microSD so you can have a massive amount of storage if you need. The Note 9 also now has up to 8GB of RAM if you opt for the highest spec model.

The other upgrade is to the battery, which is now a larger 4000mAh cell. The battery life of the Note 8 was a little underwhelming, so the increased capacity should hopefully mean better endurance.

Camera performance is what most people now care about when picking up a new phone, and the good news is that the Note 9 takes much of what made the Galaxy S9 Plus’ cameras great. It’s got the same dual-aperture lenses that can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions, dual-pixel focusing and a secondary sensor for 2x zoom.

The S-Pen of course makes a return, but this time it’s been upgraded with Bluetooth. That means you can use it for a range of functions, including controlling presentations from across the room or as a wireless shutter button for the camera. Smart.

How to choose the best Note 9 deal

Decide on your data

Nowadays, data allowance is the big difference between contract offers. Call minutes and text allowances have become largely inconsequential, so much so you’ll find tariffs more often than not just giving you an unlimited amount of each.

The most important factor (beyond price) is the amount of data you’re allowed each month. Everything from browsing the web, streaming music or video, or using messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger all use your data allowance. If you run out of data that can mean seriously limiting how you can use your phone each month, that is unless you’re willing to pay for some extra data for the month. Often in this case you end up paying through the nose.

For this reason, you’ll want to get your data requirements right when you first sign up for a new contract. If you’re only a light user, such as light browsing and using messaging apps, but not necessarily streaming a lot of video, a data allowance between 4GB to 10GB should likely suffice. If you find yourself streaming a lot of video, such as on Netflix, or want to tether your laptop to your phone to share the data connection, you’ll likely want to have at least 15GB of data each month, if not more. It really doesn’t hurt to have more just in case.

We consistently see high data contracts costing the same as low data options, or only slightly more. So it’s worth having a look to see if you can get more data or your money. You never know if your circumstances might change, such as discovering you just have to binge a new Netflix show on your daily commute. Better safe than sorry.

Upfront cost or no upfront cost?

So your phone contract is typically broken down by your phone’s upfront cost – which is the amount you’re contributing towards the cost of the phone at the outset – and the monthly cost. As a contract is usually 24 months, you can consider the total cost of ownership (TCO) as upfront cost + (monthly cost x 24). The networks have essentially factored in the remaining cost of the phone into your monthly charge, so you gradually pay off the phone.

Typically, you’ll find your TCO is lower if you’re able to pay a higher upfront cost at the beginning. This also usually reduces your monthly outlay for your phone contract. But paying a chunk of cash at the beginning isn’t for everyone, so some contracts have very low or zero upfront costs, which then lets you spread the cost of the phone over 24 months. Even if this means you’re paying slightly more after 24 months this might be a worthwhile option if it’s the only way you’ll bag the phone of your dreams.

Check the network coverage

Before you potentially pick a new phone network provider, you’ll want to make sure you have good network coverage wherever you need it. This is for both phone calls and 4G data. You should start by checking your home and work addresses. Poor coverage can particularly be a problem in more rural areas.

Check the links below to see which of the main providers offer the best coverage for you:

Pick the right network for you

Beyond just checking the all-important coverage for your prospective network, you should also look into any perks and benefits afforded to you on a contract. Each network has its own added incentives.

O2

O2’s big incentive is O2 Refresh. This essentially splits your bill into two payments: paying off the cost of the phone, and then the service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of the phone, your monthly bill will reduce accordingly. It means not overpaying, which is something many people find themselves doing after their contract is up.

You also have the option of trading in your phone to upgrade at any time, so you can have the shiniest new smartphone whenever you want and not have to wait the 24 month contract out. O2 also has other benefits through such as priority tickets to events for O2 customers.

Vodafone

Vodafone has different tariffs types, so be sure to check what kind you’re signing up for. The most enticing is often Red Entertainment. This includes free subscriptions to services like NOW TV, Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV and Amazon Prime Video. These would otherwise cost extra, so provided you actually want one, it’s an additional saving.

Vodafone has also bumped up its roaming options, so you can now use your plan in more countries abroad on certain packages.

EE

EE gives you six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sports mobile with its contracts. You also get the widest 4G coverage in the UK (at least according to its figures).

Three

Three has Go Binge, which means select streaming services like Netflix and Apple Music don’t count towards your monthly data usage. That could potentially mean you can sign up for a lower data tariff and not worry about going over if your main use is going to be Netflix streaming.

Keep your old number

While you might take out a new contract, you don’t have to give up the old phone number you’ve had memorised for the past few years. Simply ask your old network provider for something called a PAC code, which you can then provide to your new provider. This stands for Port Authorisation Code and essentially gives permission for your phone number to be transferred over. It usually takes about a day for this to happen but it won’t cost you anything.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.