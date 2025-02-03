Best ever Apple Music promo could really stick it to Spotify

Apple has announced it is offering music-lovers in the United States a whopping six months of Apple Music for just $2.99.

That’s not $2.99 per month, it’s $2.99 in total. Considering Apple Music costs $10.99 a month that’s a saving of $62.95 over the subscription period.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are going cheap The outstanding Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now down to a bargain price, turning them into an absolute must-buy pair of earbuds for any iPhone user. Amazon

Previously £229

Now just £189 View Deal

The deal won’t be available to everyone, unfortunately. New subscribers and some eligible previous subscribers will be able to access the promotion Apple is calling its “biggest ever offer.”

If you had a three-month free trial previously, for instance, you won’t see this offer pop up when you attempt to redeem through Apple Music.

For everyone else, you can try following this link. It doesn’t appear as if the offer is available outside of the United States at this time.

Apple announced the offer as part of its Super Bowl LIX preview. The streaming giant is sponsoring the half-time show again, with Kendrick Lamar headlining this year’s performance.

“Those who are not yet subscribed can check out Apple Music’s biggest offer ever. For a limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for $2.99,” Apple wrote in its Newsroom post today.