Best ever Apple Music promo could really stick it to Spotify
Apple has announced it is offering music-lovers in the United States a whopping six months of Apple Music for just $2.99.
That’s not $2.99 per month, it’s $2.99 in total. Considering Apple Music costs $10.99 a month that’s a saving of $62.95 over the subscription period.
The deal won’t be available to everyone, unfortunately. New subscribers and some eligible previous subscribers will be able to access the promotion Apple is calling its “biggest ever offer.”
If you had a three-month free trial previously, for instance, you won’t see this offer pop up when you attempt to redeem through Apple Music.
For everyone else, you can try following this link. It doesn’t appear as if the offer is available outside of the United States at this time.
Apple announced the offer as part of its Super Bowl LIX preview. The streaming giant is sponsoring the half-time show again, with Kendrick Lamar headlining this year’s performance.
“Those who are not yet subscribed can check out Apple Music’s biggest offer ever. For a limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for $2.99,” Apple wrote in its Newsroom post today.
A well-timed offer
Apple’s offer comes amid continued ill sentiment towards its music streaming rival Spotify.
There are rumoured Spotify price increases on the way, while the company’s tone deaf blog post about “getting the world to value music” last week (when it pays out the lowest per-stream rate to artists of all the major providers) will have had some users wondering if they’re on the right team.
Offering six months of Apple Music for a pittance might be enough to convince some Spotify users to make the leap and then not look back.