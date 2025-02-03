Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best ever Apple Music promo could really stick it to Spotify

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced it is offering music-lovers in the United States a whopping six months of Apple Music for just $2.99.

That’s not $2.99 per month, it’s $2.99 in total. Considering Apple Music costs $10.99 a month that’s a saving of $62.95 over the subscription period.

The deal won’t be available to everyone, unfortunately. New subscribers and some eligible previous subscribers will be able to access the promotion Apple is calling its “biggest ever offer.”

If you had a three-month free trial previously, for instance, you won’t see this offer pop up when you attempt to redeem through Apple Music.

For everyone else, you can try following this link. It doesn’t appear as if the offer is available outside of the United States at this time.

Apple announced the offer as part of its Super Bowl LIX preview. The streaming giant is sponsoring the half-time show again, with Kendrick Lamar headlining this year’s performance.

“Those who are not yet subscribed can check out Apple Music’s biggest offer ever. For a limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for $2.99,” Apple wrote in its Newsroom post today.

A well-timed offer

Apple’s offer comes amid continued ill sentiment towards its music streaming rival Spotify.

There are rumoured Spotify price increases on the way, while the company’s tone deaf blog post about “getting the world to value music” last week (when it pays out the lowest per-stream rate to artists of all the major providers) will have had some users wondering if they’re on the right team.

Offering six months of Apple Music for a pittance might be enough to convince some Spotify users to make the leap and then not look back.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

