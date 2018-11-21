Black Friday Drones Deals 2018: Get £100 off the DJI Mavic Air and more

Black Friday Drones Deals 2018: Whether you’re looking to perform some fancy sky-based aerobatics or want to snag some pro-level aerial footage, you’re likely to be able to find a good drone deal during Black Friday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are edging closer, so we’re eyeing drone deals like a very jealous hawk.

There are already some excellent deals on previous generation drones, which we’ve rounded up below.

If you’re after a current DJI model, though, its sales start at 11pm GMT on 22 November on its official store. We’re expecting to see these deals roll out across other retailers including Amazon and Currys, and these stores may even improve on DJI’s offers with added accessories like propellors and memory cards.

DJI’s deals include £100 off the DJI Mavic Air, £50 off the beginner-friendly DJI Spark (bringing it down to a very respectable £399) and £20 off its Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal (which goes down to £109).

After a drone-shaped stocking filler? The Ryze Tello (which is built using DJI components) is also dropping £10 to just £89, making it a great buy for anyone looking for an indoor flying camera to whizz around their relations during Christmas.

Of course, DJI isn’t the only drone game in town, and there are some very decent offers on Parrot’s rivals, including the excellent Anafi as you can see below. We’ll be updating this page by the minute, so make sure to check back for the latest drone bargains.

Best Drone Deals – Amazon

Amazon has some good deals on older DJI drones like the Mavic Air, but its best so far is the 22% saving you can make on the Parrot Anafi, which is a fine alternative to DJI’s Mavic Air.

Best Drone Deals – Currys

Anyone looking for an affordable way to get into FPV drone racing should check out Currys PC World’s offers on Parrot Bebop 2 bundles, which come with goggles and everything you need to start your drone racing career.

UK Drone Laws – where can and can’t I fly my drone?

This year will be one of the last Black Fridays before new drone laws kick in on 30 November 2019. From then, all drones that weigh 250g or more (pretty much every drone) will need to be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and owners will need to take an online safety test.

The fundamental rules about where you can and can’t fly your drone, though, will remain as they are now – this includes keeping distance from people and property, always keeping the drone in your line of sight, and staying below 400ft. For everything you need to know about safe drone flight, be sure to read our UK Drone Laws guide.

How to choose a drone deal

Where will you fly?

It’s easy to get carried away with visions of your drone following you around like a loyal, flying robo-pet. But the rules around drone-flying in the UK (see above) are pretty strict, so it’s worth thinking about exactly where you might take your new flying camera and if your top targets are a good fit.

This includes not just the size of the flying zone but also the typical conditions – if you’re planning to shoot in really exposed areas like the coast, then it might be worth considering a hexacopter (which has six propellors) over a quadcopter (which has four props), as this can help with flying stability.

That said, some high-end quadcopters like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro are impressively stable in winds up to 15-20mph. Either way, drones with three-axis gimbals (mechanical ones rather than electronic) give you the best chance of smooth, vibration-free video in breezy climates, though this does also come at a cost.

Pilot episodes

Are you more excited by the idea of flying your drone or filming with it? If snagging spectacular aerial videos is more important to you than racing in sport mode, then it’s best to pick a model with solid auto-flying modes and obstacle avoidance detection. Right now, DJI’s drones are the best for both of those things.

The ‘intelligent flight modes’ found in DJI’s drones, and others like the Parrot Anafi, are like your camera’s ‘auto’ mode, taking control of the flying once you’ve chosen a particular route or spot. If you want your drone to automatically follow you around, you’ll need one with ‘Follow Me’ functionality (which usually works via GPS) or DJI’s ActiveTrack (which tracks you using software).

Many of these drones also have ‘Sport’ modes, which give them higher top speeds and sharper handling. But if you only want a drone to fly around rather than film with, then it’s worth looking at a cheaper model that’s designed for racing like the Parrot Mambo. Most organised races are done in FPV (First Person View), so if that tickles your fancy then check out bundles like the Parrot Bebop 2 Power FPV, which include a headset that lets you see the view from your drone’s camera.

Boost your juice

As far as drone technology has come in the past few years, one familiar issue still holds them back – battery life.

Most ‘travel drones’, which are ones with folding designs that can easily fit into your backpack, can only stay in the air for 20-30 minutes on a single charge. And that includes taking off, landing, and potentially rescuing it from a tree.

That’s why it’s usually a good idea, if you can afford it, to buy your drone in a bundle that includes a spare battery, so you can double your flight time on a single trip. These are often called ‘Fly More’ bundles, and also include handy extras like spare propellors and cases.

If your budget doesn’t quite allow for that, though, then consider models (like the Parrot Anafi) which support direct USB charging from external batteries. This means you can give your drone it a quick boost while you’re on the road, rather than waiting to get home and plug it into the mains.

Black Friday Drones Deals 2018 – What to expect

Just a few years ago, drone flying was a hardcore hobby for dedicated obsessives with money to burn. Now, though, drones have well and truly entered the mainstream.

Your average drone is an awful lot of fun to fly, while automated systems make it relatively easy to get (and keep) these little devices airborne and safe from tree branch incidents.

The quality of drone cameras has also increased massively since the early days, with 4K footage and high-megapixel stills now on the cards. This has opened up a whole new world of amateur aerial photography and video capture.

All of which makes Black Friday 2018 a brilliant time to invest in your first flying camera. Despite recent advances in drone technology, the price of admission has actually gone down – and price tags will never be lower than in November’s sales extravaganza.

DJI currently owns the drone skies, and we think it’s worth keeping your eye on three of its drones in particular. Other than the entry-level DJI Spark, the DJI Mavic Air is the best all-round drone for beginners looking for a sub-£1000 model. It combines an incredibly compact, folding form factor with an excellent 4K camera and DJI’s class-leading obstacle avoidance tech.

If you’re looking for the pinnacle in consumer-level drones, then keep scanning this page for deals on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, which are also likely to get Black Friday discounts. The Mavic 2 Pro features a large, one-inch sensor, which produces superb video quality, while the Mavic 2 Zoom features 2x optical zoom.

If those are a bit too pricey, there are also likely to be deals on drones that fly a little lower in terms of asking price. Look out for the Parrot Anafi, a 4K drone that’s a fine, cheaper alternative to the DJI Mavic Air. And the best bet for Christmas stockings is the Ryze Tello, a mini starter drone that may see several pounds shaved off its already sub-£100 price tag.

