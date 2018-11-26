Trending:

The best Cyber Monday UK 2018 deals live today

Richard Easton

Cyber Monday 2018 UK: goodbye Black Friday, it was fun while it lasted. Onwards now to Cyber Monday, the tech-focused sale from Amazon and others.

Jump to: 

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals | When is Cyber Monday UK 2018? | What is Cyber Monday? | What’s on sale for Cyber Monday?

Yes, it’s Cyber Monday today here in the UK. The tech focused follow up to Black Friday traditionally brings all manner of great deals on everything from TVs and games consoles, to tablets and smart home tech.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we review over 1,000 tech items a year so we’ll be casting our eyes over what’s available to bring you the best.

Last year, Cyber Monday was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday – which gives you an idea of its significance.

This is why we’re expecting this year’s Cyber Monday to bring with it essential deals on top-notch OLED TVs, flagship smartphones, smart thermostats and everything in between.

If you’re doing your Christmas shopping, today’s your best last chance to bag a bargain.

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals – the best 2018 offers now available

Jump to deals: TVs | Soundbars | LaptopsGaming | Headphones | Bluetooth Speakers | Tablets | Toys and LEGO | Fitness Trackers | SmartwatchesCamerasCoffee Machines | Smart HomeVacuum cleaners | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Smartphones | Amazon Devices

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.

First off, here are our absolute top picks for the best Cyber Monday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone.

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.

Amazon

|

Save £35

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £35

|

Amazon

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

FoneHouse

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

FoneHouse

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included

Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.

Three

|

£20/month

View Deal

£20/month

|

Three

(Back to top)

Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals

KitchenAid 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer (Various Colours)

A gigantic saving on this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Its lowest ever price.

Amazon

|

Save £309.01

|

Now £269.99

View Deal

Now £269.99

|

Save £309.01

|

Amazon

Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus for windows, tiles, mirrors & shower

Get those windows and more looking shiny.

Amazon

|

Save £33.54

|

Now £33.99

View Deal

Now £33.99

|

Save £33.54

|

Amazon

Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun

A bargain electric toothbrush packed with accessories.

Amazon

|

Save £175

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £175

|

Amazon

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – TVs

Best Amazon TV Deals

Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £319.00

View Deal

Now £319.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV

A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.

Amazon

|

Save £171

|

Now £364.00

View Deal

Now £364.00

|

Save £171

|

Amazon

Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.

Amazon

|

£120.99

|

Now £379.00

View Deal

Now £379.00

|

£120.99

|

Amazon

Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images. A tasty deal for the price.

Amazon

|

Save £335

|

Now £474.00

View Deal

Now £474.00

|

Save £335

|

Amazon

Philips 55PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Though it's not a huge saving in cost, this mid-range TV 55in was already fantastic before and this price cut should highlight how much of a steal it is.

Amazon

|

Save £221

|

Now £479.00

View Deal

Now £479.00

|

Save £221

|

Amazon

Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £569.00

View Deal

Now £569.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV

The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.

Amazon

|

Save £470.99

|

Now £629.00

View Deal

Now £629.00

|

Save £470.99

|

Amazon

Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV

Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.

Amazon

|

Save £600.99

|

Now £1,099.00

View Deal

Now £1,099.00

|

Save £600.99

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best Argos TV Deals

LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV

We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.

Argos

|

Save £70

|

Now £329

View Deal

Now £329

|

Save £70

|

Argos

Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV

After an inexpensive 4K TV? This Hisense would fit the bill.

Argos

|

Save £50

|

£279

View Deal

£279

|

Save £50

|

Argos

Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV

No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £369.00

View Deal

Now £369.00

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV

Philips terrific 4K TV also boasts immersive Ambilight lighting. For now, this is the cheapest price you can get it for.

Argos

|

Save £80

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

Save £80

|

Argos

Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV

Comes with 3 HDMI connections, Netflix, Amazon and BBC iPlayer apps. If you lose the control, you operate the TV with your smartphone instead.

Argos

|

Save 25%

|

£449.00

View Deal

£449.00

|

Save 25%

|

Argos

Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV

A 70in LED TV from Sony that comes with all the expected on-demand and catch-up apps. Some retailers have matched the price, but there's extra points on offer for Nectar card owners.

Argos

|

Save £500

|

£1,399.00

View Deal

£1,399.00

|

Save £500

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best Currys TV Deals

Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV

While not part of Samsung's QLED range, this is the cheapest price we've seen this 65in TV go for online.

Currys

|

Save £180

|

£769.00

View Deal

£769.00

|

Save £180

|

Currys

Sony BRAVIA KD55XF9005 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

When it comes to viewing sports and films, this 4k TV absolutely knocks it out of the park. Also comes with Google Assistant voice control.

Currys

|

Save £300

|

£999.00

View Deal

£999.00

|

Save £300

|

Currys

LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.

Currys

|

Save £500

|

Now £1,299

View Deal

Now £1,299

|

Save £500

|

Currys

Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV

This stellar QLED has had a massive £700 cut from its RRP

Currys

|

Save £700

|

£1,799.00

View Deal

£1,799.00

|

Save £700

|

Currys

Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.

Currys

|

Save £500

|

£1,999.00

View Deal

£1,999.00

|

Save £500

|

Currys

Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

A TV that takes sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.

Currys

|

Save £500

|

£2,999.00

View Deal

£2,999.00

|

Save £500

|

Currys

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis TV Deals

LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£599.99

View Deal

£599.99

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.

John Lewis

|

Save £150

|

£899.00

View Deal

£899.00

|

Save £150

|

John Lewis

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1,499.00

View Deal

£1,499.00

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best Very TV Deals

Luxor 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The cheapest price we've seen for a 4K TV yet

VERY

|

Save £100

|

£249.99

View Deal

£249.99

|

Save £100

|

VERY

Samsung UE50NU7020 Ultra HD Smart 4K TV

Not a QLED of course, but £400 for a 50in Samsung 4K TV is a deal that's not to be missed

VERY

|

Save £200

|

£399.00

View Deal

£399.00

|

Save £200

|

VERY

LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV

A budget 4K TV that supports LG's WebOS, Freeview Play, Netflix and YouTube. A good choice for games thanks to its IPS screen which should have lower input lag than other types.

Very

|

Save £300

|

Now £449

View Deal

Now £449

|

Save £300

|

Very

Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. Beats Amazon's price for just a couple of pounds.

Very

|

Save £300.99

|

£899.00

View Deal

£899.00

|

Save £300.99

|

Very

LG OLED55B8S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

£700 of the RRP for a 2018 LG OLED is a fantastic saving

VERY

|

Save £700

|

£1,299.00

View Deal

£1,299.00

|

Save £700

|

VERY

(Back to top)

Best eBay TV Deals

LG 32LK6100 Smart LED TV

Full HD TV that supports LG's terrific WebOS interface and Freeview Play. Despite not being a 4K TV, it also features HDR for even more colourful images.

PC Worlds/Currys on eBay

|

£219.00

View Deal

£219.00

|

PC Worlds/Currys on eBay

Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.

AO on eBay

|

Save £175

|

Now £325.00

View Deal

Now £325.00

|

Save £175

|

AO on eBay

(Back to top)

Best AO TV Deals

Toshiba 43T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

For a 4K TV that's HDR ready, £279 is an absolute steal. Don't miss out on this one – it's sure to be sold out before you know it.

AO.com

|

Save £90

|

Now £279

View Deal

Now £279

|

Save £90

|

AO.com

Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.

AO.com

|

Save £30

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £30

|

AO.com

Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

This 50in set comes with UHD Dimming which improves contrast for more detail. Freeview HD is supported and the 2 HMDI ports and a USB input means there’s room to plug in other entertainment devices.

Ao.com

|

Save £150

|

£399.00

View Deal

£399.00

|

Save £150

|

Ao.com

Hisense H65AE6100UK Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

A 65in effort from Hisense that's down £130 from its RRP.

AO.com

|

£569.00

View Deal

£569.00

|

AO.com

Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight

This 2017 TV combined impressively detailed, natural pictures with an attractive, space-saving design. It was already excellent value for its price and now it's £800 cheaper.

AO.com

|

Save £300

|

£1,199.00

View Deal

£1,199.00

|

Save £300

|

AO.com

Toshiba 75U6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

For the same price as the Philips OLED above you could get a 75in Toshiba set instead.

AO.com

|

Save £300

|

£1,199.00

View Deal

£1,199.00

|

Save £300

|

AO.com

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Amazon

|

Save £56

|

Now £93.84

View Deal

Now £93.84

|

Save £56

|

Amazon

Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer

Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar

Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa

A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.

Amazon

|

Save £100

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £100

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar

A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.

John Lewis

|

Save £150

|

£499.00

View Deal

£499.00

|

Save £150

|

John Lewis

Sonos Beam Compact soundbar

Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

£349.00

View Deal

£349.00

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

LG SK10Y Soundbar

Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£799.00

View Deal

£799.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar

This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.

Currys

|

Save £400.99

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £400.99

|

Currys

Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar

Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Currys

|

Save £300

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

Save £300

|

Currys

LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

The SK8 supports Atmos, Chromecast and high-res audio playback. This deal is also complemented with a free 9 month Deezer subscription, perfect for all that hi-res audio music.

Currys

|

Save £350

|

£349.00

View Deal

£349.00

|

Save £350

|

Currys

(Back to top)

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £59

View Deal

Now £59

|

Save £10

|

Argos

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub

This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Argos

|

Save £40

|

Now £129

View Deal

Now £129

|

Save £40

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.

eBay

|

Save £50

|

Now £119.00

View Deal

Now £119.00

|

Save £50

|

eBay

Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar

This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.

eBay

|

Save £80

|

Now £219.00

View Deal

Now £219.00

|

Save £80

|

eBay

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Laptops

Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals

HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver

Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.

Currys PC World

|

Save £220

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Save £220

|

Currys PC World

Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey

A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students

Currys PC World

|

Save £240

|

Now £279.00

View Deal

Now £279.00

|

Save £240

|

Currys PC World

HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver

An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge

Currys PC World

|

Save £154

|

Now £445.00

View Deal

Now £445.00

|

Save £154

|

Currys PC World

Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red

The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.

Currys PC World

|

Save £200

|

Now £299.00

View Deal

Now £299.00

|

Save £200

|

Currys PC World

(Back to top)

Best Amazon Laptop Deals

ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal

Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.

Amazon

|

Save £200

|

Now £699.99

View Deal

Now £699.99

|

Save £200

|

Amazon

Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.

Amazon

|

Save £310.99

|

Now £1,389.00

View Deal

Now £1,389.00

|

Save £310.99

|

Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals

If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £419.00

View Deal

Now £419.00

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)

Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.

Amazon

|

Save £300

|

Now £1,148.97

View Deal

Now £1,148.97

|

Save £300

|

Amazon

ASUS C101PA-FS002 10.1-inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip (Silver) - (OP1 Processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 10.1 360-Degree Rotatable Touchscreen, Chrome OS)

Amazon

|

Save £150

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £150

|

Amazon

ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.

Amazon

|

Save £400.99

|

Now £1,499.00

View Deal

Now £1,499.00

|

Save £400.99

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best Argos Laptop Deals

HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop

Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.

Argos

|

Save £140

|

Now £739.99

View Deal

Now £739.99

|

Save £140

|

Argos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey

You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

Now £379.99

View Deal

Now £379.99

|

Save £30

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Laptop Deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver

A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen

One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.

John Lewis

|

Save £300

|

Now £699

View Deal

Now £699

|

Save £300

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display

If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £370

|

Now £2129

View Deal

Now £2129

|

Save £370

|

John Lewis

Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £250

|

£849.95

View Deal

£849.95

|

Save £250

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£749

View Deal

£749

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum

Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1229

View Deal

£1229

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best Very Laptop Deals

HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue

A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.

VERY

|

Save £60

|

Now £189.99

View Deal

Now £189.99

|

Save £60

|

VERY

Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop

A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.

VERY

|

Save £30

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Save £30

|

VERY

(Back to top)

Best AO Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver

This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.

AO.com

|

Save £250

|

Now £999

View Deal

Now £999

|

Save £250

|

AO.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum

It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.

AO.com

|

Save £400

|

Now £1,149

View Deal

Now £1,149

|

Save £400

|

AO.com

Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black

Now here's a stonker of a Black Friday deal – the incredibe Asus TUF FX504GM Gaming Laptop with a backpack and a mouse with £300 off? Yes please.

AO.com

|

Save £310

|

Now £989

View Deal

Now £989

|

Save £310

|

AO.com

HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver

With a massive 8GB of RAM onboard, this is a solid choice for anyone after a new laptop on a limited budget this Black Friday.

AO.com

|

Save £200

|

Now £399

View Deal

Now £399

|

Save £200

|

AO.com

(Back to top)

Best eBay Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.

Securing big savings on Apple’s mac line is a rarity indeed, but that’s just what you get here. The MacBook Air line is getting a little long in the tooth now, but it remains a bullet-proof laptop with exemplary battery life.

Argos on eBay

|

Save £49

|

Now £749

View Deal

Now £749

|

Save £49

|

Argos on eBay

Google Pixelbook 128GB

It’s been on the market for a year or so now, but the Google Pixelbook remains an excellent example of the Chromebook form factor. It’s a thin, light, fast laptop for everyday tasks, and its battery lasts forever.

eBay

|

Save £300

|

Now £699.00

View Deal

Now £699.00

|

Save £300

|

eBay

Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6 Inch Celeron N40000 1.1GHz 4GB 32GB eMMC Laptop - Grey

A bare-bones 11.6-inch Windows 10 laptop for an extremely low price. There’s little to complain about for at this price point.

eBay

|

Save £60

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Save £60

|

eBay

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Gaming

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue with Super Mario Party

This Nintendo Switch bundle sees the multiplayer gem Super Mario Party included, which offers fun for the whole family this Christmas.

Amazon

|

£288.99

View Deal

£288.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code

This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue

The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £299.00

View Deal

Now £299.00

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller

This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99

Amazon

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

Save £49.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!

Amazon

|

Special Edition

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Special Edition

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos

Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle

The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.

Argos

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £49.99

|

Argos

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £14.99

View Deal

Now £14.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue

Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.

Argos

|

£279.99

View Deal

£279.99

|

Argos

Nintendo Switch Console & Super Smash Bros Bundle

Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

£329.99

View Deal

£329.99

|

Save £10

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World

Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.

Currys PC World

|

Save £30

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £30

|

Currys PC World

Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey

If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.

Currys PC World

|

Save £30

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £30

|

Currys PC World

Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller

This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.

Currys PC World

|

Save £59.99

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Save £59.99

|

Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch Console

If you're unsure which bundle to go for, you can simply pick up a Nintendo Switch console on its own from Currys PC World, with £30 knocked off of the usual price.

Currys PC World

|

Save £30

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £30

|

Currys PC World

(Back to top)

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.

GAME

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu

Once again, GAME has an abundance of cool bundles on offer for Nintendo Switch with all the latest titles. This one gets you a free copy of Sports Party, too!

GAME

|

1 Free Game!

|

£324.98

View Deal

£324.98

|

1 Free Game!

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee

If you prefer Eevee to Pikachu (and why wouldn't you) this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon experience.

GAME

|

£324.98

View Deal

£324.98

|

GAME

(Back to top)

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Was £299.99

|

Now £288.00

View Deal

Now £288.00

|

Was £299.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.

Amazon

|

Was £399.99

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Was £399.99

|

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.

Amazon

|

Save £22.99

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Save £22.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4 (Discs), Fortnite Deep Freeze (Download) Pro4-40 Headset and 90 Day PS Plus Card (Subscription) - Black

Great multiplayer bundle

|

£299.00

View Deal

£299.00

|

Great multiplayer bundle

(Back to top)

Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World

DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White

Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.

Currys PC World

|

Save £20

|

£29.99

View Deal

£29.99

|

Save £20

|

Currys PC World

PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle

After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.

Currys PC World

|

Save £44.98

|

£349.99

View Deal

£349.99

|

Save £44.98

|

Currys PC World

(Back to top)

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV

A banging deal on PS4 Pro and one of three games

Save £47.97

|

£389.99

View Deal

£389.99

|

Save £47.97

(Back to top)

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle

It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279.95

View Deal

Now £279.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World

Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle

If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.

Currys PC World

|

Save £51.97

|

Now £189.99

View Deal

Now £189.99

|

Save £51.97

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One X, Fallout 76, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Forza Horizon 4 Bundle

This Cyber Monday deal is one of the best value Xbox One X bundles we've seen yet, including Fallout 74, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 and Forza Horizon 4.

Currys PC World

|

Save £63.96

|

Now £370

View Deal

Now £370

|

Save £63.96

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One X with Fallout 76

Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.

Currys PC World

|

Save £50

|

Now £359.99

View Deal

Now £359.99

|

Save £50

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle

Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.

Currys PC World

|

Save £46.98

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Save £46.98

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One Wireless Controller – White

Time to get in some multiplayer action for less with this great £15 saving on an Xbox One controller. Don't hang around though, it'll be gone by tomorrow.

Currys PC World

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Currys PC World

(Back to top)

Best Xbox One Deals – Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers

Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.

Argos

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle

For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.

Argos

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers

Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series

Argos

|

£179.99

View Deal

£179.99

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)

For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Amazon

|

Now £204.98

View Deal

Now £204.98

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle

Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.

Amazon

|

Save £48.05

|

Now £359.99

View Deal

Now £359.99

|

Save £48.05

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)

This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.

Amazon

|

Save £32.50

|

Now £232.97

View Deal

Now £232.97

|

Save £32.50

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Assassins Creed Odyssey (Exclusive) + Fallout 76 (Exclusive)

This Xbox One X bundle packages in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76 for just £400. Alternatively, you can trade the Forza games for a 3-month subscription for Xbox Games Pass, where you can stream a large selection of excellent Xbox games.

Amazon

|

Save £24.98

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £24.98

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle

For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £70

|

Now £179.95

View Deal

Now £179.95

|

Save £70

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle

Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.

Save £70

|

£179.95

View Deal

£179.95

|

Save £70

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Headphones

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

|

Save £111

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Save £111

|

Amazon

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

|

Save £55

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £55

|

Amazon

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black

A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.

Amazon

|

Save £45

|

Now £44.95

View Deal

Now £44.95

|

Save £45

|

Amazon

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones. Get while it's still available.

Amazon

|

Now £154.99

View Deal

Now £154.99

|

Amazon

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless

A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery

Amazon

|

Save 57%

|

Now £43.80

View Deal

Now £43.80

|

Save 57%

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

|

Save £59

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £59

|

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

|

Save £99.96

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £99.96

|

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

|

Save £85.99

|

Now £239.95

View Deal

Now £239.95

|

Save £85.99

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

There's a cracking and substantial discount to be had on B&O Play's wireless earbuds

Amazon

|

Save £94

|

Now £134.99

View Deal

Now £134.99

|

Save £94

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best Argos Headphone Deals

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £129.95

View Deal

Now £129.95

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)

Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.

Argos

|

Save £50.05

|

Now £199.90

View Deal

Now £199.90

|

Save £50.05

|

Argos

(Back to top)

Best Currys Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Trusted Reviews over-ears of choice just got a massive Black Friday discount

Currys PC World

|

Save £130

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £130

|

Currys PC World

Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling

This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

Currys PC World

|

Save £9.99

|

Now £250

View Deal

Now £250

|

Save £9.99

|

Currys PC World

Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling

They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?

Currys PC World

|

Save £170

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £170

|

Currys PC World

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling

You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears

Currys PC World

|

Save £70

|

£79.99

View Deal

£79.99

|

Save £70

|

Currys PC World

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II

You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £289

View Deal

Now £289

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best eBay Headphone Deals

B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H5 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black

A great price on these stylish wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which boast great wireless audio quality.

eBay

|

Save £96

|

Now £132.99

View Deal

Now £132.99

|

Save £96

|

eBay

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless Over - Ear Adjustable Headphones - Red

This equals the cheapest price we’ve seen for these tidy wireless headphones this Black Friday. If you like your sound heavy on the bass, they might be for you.

eBay

|

Save £30

|

Now £69.99

View Deal

Now £69.99

|

Save £30

|

eBay

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers

Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

A speaker with a big and bold performance that grabs your attention.

Amazon

|

£49.99

View Deal

£49.99

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2

Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.

Amazon

|

Save 42%

|

Now £69.00

View Deal

Now £69.00

|

Save 42%

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market.

Amazon

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker

Another UE speaker brought down by a huge amount. This time with whopping £140 off

Amazon

|

Save £140

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £140

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker

The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £389.00

View Deal

Now £389.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System

Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save 10%

|

£296.10

View Deal

£296.10

|

Save 10%

|

John Lewis

Bose® SoundLink® Revolve+ Water-resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Speakerphone & Handle, Triple Black

Save £60

|

£219.95

View Deal

£219.95

|

Save £60

Sonos PLAY:5 Smart Speaker, 2nd Gen

£100 off of Sonos' excellent Play:5 speaker if you get the speaker with the white finish. Only £50 for the black finish

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£399.00

View Deal

£399.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals

JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portab