The best Cyber Monday UK 2018 deals live today

Cyber Monday 2018 UK: goodbye Black Friday, it was fun while it lasted. Onwards now to Cyber Monday, the tech-focused sale from Amazon and others.

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals | When is Cyber Monday UK 2018? | What is Cyber Monday? | What’s on sale for Cyber Monday?

Yes, it’s Cyber Monday today here in the UK. The tech focused follow up to Black Friday traditionally brings all manner of great deals on everything from TVs and games consoles, to tablets and smart home tech.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we review over 1,000 tech items a year so we’ll be casting our eyes over what’s available to bring you the best.

Last year, Cyber Monday was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday – which gives you an idea of its significance.

This is why we’re expecting this year’s Cyber Monday to bring with it essential deals on top-notch OLED TVs, flagship smartphones, smart thermostats and everything in between.

If you’re doing your Christmas shopping, today’s your best last chance to bag a bargain.

Best Cyber Monday UK Deals – the best 2018 offers now available

Jump to deals: TVs | Soundbars | Laptops | Gaming | Headphones | Bluetooth Speakers | Tablets | Toys and LEGO | Fitness Trackers | Smartwatches | Cameras | Coffee Machines | Smart Home | Vacuum cleaners | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Smartphones | Amazon Devices

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.

First off, here are our absolute top picks for the best Cyber Monday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone.

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – TVs

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Laptops

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Gaming

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Headphones

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers

(Back to top)

(Back to top)