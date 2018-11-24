Are these the Blu-rays you’re looking for? Online retailers are discounting titles as part of their Black Friday 2018 UK deals bonanza.
If you’re after some new HD and 4K Blu-rays to watch on that new 4K TV you’ve snapped up in the Black Friday sales, then you’re in the right place. Amazon, HMV and Zavvi have launched some tasty sales on blockbuster films and TV. Whether you’re looking for something for yourself or want a present to gift at Christmas, the lists below will help you in your search for that right present.
Our picks include The Greatest Showman, the surprisingly enjoyable musical which will definitely worm its way into your brain with its catchy songs. That’s a guaranteed hit for Christmas Day family viewing.
There’s also a discount on Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, so you’ll want to snap that up ahead of next year’s instalment. Elsewhere the fantastic Blade Runner 2049 is a sci-fi epic that’s available for just £15. The recently released Predator Trilogy is on offer for £25, as is the Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick double pack from HMV. If you want to see 4K’s potential for spellbinding images, then give Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II a gander. They are some of the best 4K visual eye candy so far on the format.
Amazon – Blu-ray deals
Amazon 4K Blu-ray Black Friday Deals
Avengers Infinity War [Blu-ray 4K] [2018] [Region Free]
A 20% discount on this upscaled 4K and Dolby Atmos effort from Disney
Blade Runner 2049 [4K UHD + Blu-ray] [2017]
Underseen and underrated, 2049 is a long film but it's also a fantastic one. In some ways as good as the original.
Bad Boys [4k Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018] [Region Free]
Michael Bay's original film remains a fun, bashful effort. The sequel is also available at the same price.
The Greatest Showman [4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Download]
Hugely successful musical that sees Hugh Jackman play showman P.T. Barnum
Hook [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018]
Not up their with Spielberg's best, but this the 4K does look and sound great at times.
HMV – Blu-ray deals
HMV 4K Blu-ray Deals
Bourne: The Ultimate 5-movie Collection
All the Bourne films (even Legacy) in one bundle. All titles sport HDR and DTS:X surround sound.
The Purge: 3-movie Collection
Topical horror series with the second film probably the best of the bunch. Upscaled 4K and with DTS:X surround sound
John Wick: Chapters 1 & 2
Keanu Reeves is the world's most deadliest hitman and everyone else is out to get him. Both come with cracking Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
Zavvi – Blu-ray deals
4 Film Collection (Assassin's Creed, Kingsman, Prometheus, The Martian)
4K Blu-rays for £30 equates to £7.50 per film and in light of the quality of the films included, that's decent value
Planet Earth II
The BBC's fantastic nature series puts in a wonderfully transportive 4K performance.
Transformers: 5-Movie Collection
While the quality of the films in this collection is questionable, the 4K performance is not. They look and sound fantastic.
Blue Planet II - 4K Ultra HD
The Beeb betters its Planet Earth performance with this stonking look at life underwater. Truly outstanding picture performance.
4K Action Box Set
A box-set from Universal Studios that includes Lucy, Snow White and the Huntsman, Everest and Battleship and Warcraft. That's £7 a film.
Fifty Shades Darker + Fifty Shades of Grey - 4K Ultra HD - Double Pack (Includes Digital Download)
Not everyone's favourite series but the UHD performance is much better than you'd expect
